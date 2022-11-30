Today's Hoda Kotb reveals magical details of Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting - exclusive The star will be in the spotlight

Hoda Kotb is gearing up for an exciting holiday tradition tonight as she will present the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting for Today - and she spoke to HELLO! about what we can expect this year.

The star, along with her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, will delight viewers with the incredible moment in New York.

Hoda revealed that there are some very special performances and said: "Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, we've got some A++ musicians who are going to be performing."

Savannah elaborated on the evening's events when she added: "It's really fun because it's about lighting the tree and it all builds up to this moment that's literally electric when the tree lights up and the crowds go crazy."

She continued: "I like the moment they light the tree, it never gets old. I mean, you look up, they sing Joy to the World, it's magical."

Hoda feels the same as she confessed: "It really is. And people come for their once in a lifetime moment."

Hoda says she loves Christmas in New York

Something she never takes for granted that she gets to witness first hand.

"I mean Christmas in New York City - no shade to any other city - but Christmas here is spectacular. You can't get this feeling anywhere else. So when I see people who have made the trek to come here and get to see this tree lighting in person, it's really something."

They pair adore the festive season and Hoda also shared her plans with her two children, Haley and Hope this year.

The magical tree lighting will happen on 30 November

She revealed that she and her ex, Joel Schiffman, will split their time with their children.

"My mom and sister and the rest of the family are coming, so we will divide."

Hoda then added: "We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

And Hoda confessed there will be added excitement this year! "They're gonna be super happy to get two Christmases. They'll be like 'What? What is this?' But we have a really nice situation set up."

The tree will be lit on 30 November in a live broadcast on NBC from 8-10pm EST.

