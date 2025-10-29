The world's most breathtaking Autumn parks – including one that inspired a Dolly Parton song

Happy crunchy leaf season! If you’re an autumn devotee like me, chances are you love nothing more than appreciating the fall foliage on a peaceful stroll – second only to curling up on the couch with a steaming cup of tea. There’s something undeniably magical about this time of year, from the crisp edge in the air to the beautiful landscapes in all their autumnal, fiery hues.

If a long stroll through leaf-strewn paths is your idea of bliss, we’ve rounded up the dreamiest destinations to add to your bucket list. From Japan’s maple-lined trails to Slovenia’s mirrored lakes and Canada’s glowing forests, these parks capture autumn at its most enchanting. Grab your cosiest sweaters and start planning a seasonal escape.

© Getty Images The colours of Jiuzhaigou look like a painting Jiuzhaigou Valley National Park, China Nestled in the Min Mountains of Sichuan, Jiuzhaigou looks like a place from a fairytale. Even in autumn, its turquoise lakes reflect the soft sunlight like giant mirrors, making it all the more magical when the surrounding maple and birch trees burst into colour and cast their reflection across water.



© Getty Images This famous Croatian spot is a UNESCO World Heritage site Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia A UNESCO World Heritage site, this Croatian gem is the ultimate European autumnal wonderland. The season transforms Plitvice’s terraced lakes and waterfalls into a glowing mosaic of copper and amber, which contrast beautifully with its vivid blue-green waters.



© Getty Images London has no shortage of autumnal parks, but Hyde Park is truly spectacular Hyde Park, London, UK While everyone has their favourite London park (I'm usually a Regent's Park devotee), Hyde Park arguably becomes the capital’s ultimate autumnal oasis. Towering London planes and horse chestnuts burst to life and carpet the Serpentine’s pathways, offering a serene escape that feels worlds away from the city’s hustle and bustle.



© Getty Images The Irohazaka winding road is framed by native trees Nikko National Park, Japan Japan’s Nikkō is world-famous for its “kōyō” – aka autumn foliage – where fiery maples frame everything, from Irohazaka Winding Road to the park’s hidden ornate shrines and temples. Stroll around Lake Chūzenji or simply take in the panoramic views.



© Getty Images Central Park is arguably the world capital of autumn... Central Park, New York, USA There’s a reason Central Park features in so many cosy rom-coms. Few places capture fall like the heart of New York City, with its canopy of oaks and elms that transform Manhattan’s skyline into golden wonderland, perfect for autumnal walks around The Mall or Bow Bridge.



© Getty Images Lake Bled has a special kind of beauty in autumn Lake Bled Park, Slovenia Set against the Julian Alps, Lake Bled and its island church are a familiar sight for us Pinterest-dwelling travellers, but it becomes even more magical when framed by autumn’s hues. From mist drifting across the lake in the early morning to its vibrant violet and yellow skies, it presents the ultimate seasonal technicolour explosion.

© Getty Images There's no skiing in autumn, but there's certainly no shortage of colourful forests Banff National Park, Canada This spot in the Canadian Rockies is best known for its winter sites and skiing, but its larch forests explode into colour from September, just before the snow sets in. Visit Moraine Lake or Larch Valley for sweeping mountain views where fiery foliage meets icy turquoise water.



© Getty Images This famous park somehow becomes more gorgeous in autumn Great Smoky Mountains National Park, USA “My Tennessee Mountain Home”, Dolly Parton once sang – and who wouldn’t after seeing this bucket list national park in all its autumnal glory. From late September, the deciduous forests along Clingmans Dome, Roaring Fork, and Cades Cove light up with colour, creating scenic drives and hiking trails with the most unforgettable views.



© Getty Images Fiordland is a must-visit for your next New Zealand trip Fiordland National Park, New Zealand As a New Zealander, I can promise you that Autumn in Fiordland (March to May for any Northern Hemisphere dwellers out there!) brings a quiet, moodier beauty to its already breathtaking natural scenery. I've stopped multiple times along this route and was always greeted with fiery beech forests and towering cliffs that are nothing short of spellbinding.

