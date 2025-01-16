Taylor Swift makes 'generous' donations to LA charities amid 'devastating heartbreak'

Taylor Swift has made "generous" donations to ten different organizations who are helping families in the wake of the Los Angeles fires.

Habitat for Humanity for Greater Los Angeles was among those whom Taylor donated to, and they confirmed to HELLO! that "she made a generous donation".

Direct Relief was another of the many organizations named, and they told HELLO! that they extend "deep appreciation for Taylor’s generous donation in support of those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires".

Taylor shared the organizations on Instagram

"The fires in California have devastated so many families and it has been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold," the singer wrote on Instagram.

"So much suffering, loss and destruction, as many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives. There are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild."

Taylor then listed the ten charities she had donated to, including 211 LA, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

"Her kindness is helping Direct Relief to provide essential medicines and medical supplies to families in need, while also ensuring that first responders have the emergency supplies they need to continue their life-saving work on the front lines," a spokesperson for Direct Relief shared.

"In this difficult time, her support is making a profound difference for families facing unimaginable challenges. Together, we are truly making a meaningful impact in their lives."

The donation reveal comes as California remains reeling in the wake of the devastating wildfires that have ripped through multiple areas.

The Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and other blazes have burnt tens of thousands of acres of land, decimating more than 12,000 structures in the form of buildings and family homes.

Affected areas and neighborhoods are feeling collective heartbreak as the current death toll stands at 25, with thousands of civilians left without a roof over their heads after being forced to evacuate.

Leonardo DiCaprio is among the celebritites who have pledged, with Leo offering $1 million to Los Angeles fire relief efforts "in partnership with @rewild’s Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts".

Kim Kardashian is the founder and creator of the underwear and apparel brand Skims, and the brand announced they would be making a sizable donation of underwear, clothing, and socks to Baby2Baby to help those displaced by the fires.

Superstar singer Beyoncé runs her own charitable foundation BeyGOOD, and on Monday January 13 they announced on their website and social channels: "BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.

"The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."

Michael Douglas asked the board of The Douglas Foundation to make a contribution that he would "match".

"We're going to give our contribution to the American Red Cross. This is not a case of blue states or red states, Democrats or Republicans, this is humanitarian, and this is a really, really major crisis. So please, whatever you can, try to help everybody," he said.