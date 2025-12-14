Miss Universe CEO steps down one month into gig in latest shake-up for controversy-riddled pageant

The shake-ups aren't letting up for the Miss Universe organization.

After weeks of back-to-back controversies plaguing the pageant, the organization has now announced that its CEO Mario Búcaro is stepping down.

The now former CEO had helmed the role for just one month, after former Miss Universe CEO Jakapong "Anne" Jakrajutatip stepped down in June.

© Getty Images Miss Universe 2025 winner Fátima Bosch

In a statement over the weekend, Miss Universe announced that they were marking the "close of a period of institutional service," from Mario, during which he "carried out key operational leadership responsibilities in the production of the 74th Miss Universe competition," which was held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The statement maintained that Mario "contributed significantly to the coordination of local and international teams, the strengthening of strategic alliances, and the creation of effective channels of dialogue among cultures, sponsors, institutional partners, media outlets, and a global community committed to the empowerment of women."

He moreover "made meaningful contributions in essential areas such as planning, logistics, and coordination with production teams, national directors, and global partners."

© Getty Images Mario was CEO of Miss universe for only one month

In his own statement, Mario said: "Those who know me and have worked with me understand that I have always conducted myself with the highest ethical standards, and that in every responsibility I have assumed, I have sought to leave a positive legacy with every person with whom I have collaborated."

He added that his time within the Miss Universe pageant "represented an invaluable period of learning," during which he "had the privilege of working alongside extraordinary women, exceptional professionals, and a global community that genuinely believes in the empowerment of women."

Mario had taken over previous CEO and co-owner Anne, who was issued an arrest warrant in late November for alleged financial fraud at her company, JKN Global Group, which owns the Miss Universe pageant. The organization confirmed that they are in the midst of the transition process, and a formal announcement regarding who will assume the position will be made shortly.

Mario's exit from the pageant also comes following a series of controversies plaguing the organization, which for the most part started during a pre-pageant event on Tuesday, November 4, after a livestream went viral of pageant organizer Nawat Itsaragrisil calling out Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, who went on to win the pageant, for allegedly declining to participate in a photoshoot to promote host country Thailand.

© Getty Images Mario took over the pageant's co-owner as CEO

In the video, Fátima is seen exiting the room after the confrontation, followed by several of her fellow contestants; after the incident, Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha announced multiple sanctions against Nawat, including his restriction from the pageant.

Still, one of the pageant's judges, musician Omar Harfouch, later also resigned ahead of the pageant, claiming that the organization formed an "impromptu jury" to select finalists, plus a Miss Universe contestant anonymously alleged that the Top 30 in the competition were chosen before the contestants took the stage. The pageant refuted both claims.