All about Miss Universe 2025 winner Fátima Bosch — famous ex, powerful father, and her pageant controversy

The pageant was held in Bangkok, Thailand this year. During the competition, the event's director – Nawat Itsaragrisil – belittled her during a sash ceremony. He accused the beauty queen of not taking part in a promotional shoot, and called her a "dummy" during a live stream. "I still keep talking to everybody, why [do] you still stand up to talk to me," Nawat asked Fátima during an uncomfortable exchange.

She responded: "Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman," before she walked out of the room. Other contestants followed in solidarity. Further, just before the crowning, three judges quit. Omar Harfouch resigned, saying: "I will also not be playing the music I composed for the event… I could not stand before the public and television cameras, pretending to legitimize a vote I never took part in."