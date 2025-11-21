All about Miss Universe 2025 winner Fátima Bosch — famous ex, powerful father, and her pageant controversy

Fátima didn't grow up like most of her Miss Universe competitors. She grew up in a small town and didn't win a pageant until 2018, when she was named the winner of Flor Tabasco. The outspoken Miss Universe is known for her big ideas, her famous ex-boyfriend, and her powerful father. Here is everything HELLO! learned about Fátima Bosch.
Fátima was crowned Miss Mexico in September 2025
The beauty queen represented Tabasco in the competition, and was named Miss Universe Mexico on September 13, 2025. After she won the title, she wrote to her 2.5 million Instagram followers: "Because dreams do come true....."
She has a very powerful family
Fátima's dad, Bernardo Bosch Hernández, is an engineer and public servant. For 27 years, Bernardo worked at Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex). The oil company is worth some $97.6 billion. He now works as an advisor to the General Director of Pemex Exploration and Production.
The beauty queen's mom is similar to her daughter. Vanessa Fernández Balboa's family were also deeply involved in beauty pageants too. Her sisters, Mónica Fernández and Claudia Fernández, were also named Flor Tabasco before Fátima was.
Fátima dated professional soccer player, Kevin Álvarez
The brand new Miss Universe dated Kevin Álvarez, the Club America player between 2022 and 2023. While the two dated, they kept their relationship private. During a Twitch live stream, Kevin shared with his teammates – Miguel Layun and Igor Lichnovsky – that he and Fátima were no longer together.
Her Miss Universe win was controversial
The pageant was held in Bangkok, Thailand this year. During the competition, the event's director – Nawat Itsaragrisil – belittled her during a sash ceremony. He accused the beauty queen of not taking part in a promotional shoot, and called her a "dummy" during a live stream. "I still keep talking to everybody, why [do] you still stand up to talk to me," Nawat asked Fátima during an uncomfortable exchange.
She responded: "Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman," before she walked out of the room. Other contestants followed in solidarity. Further, just before the crowning, three judges quit. Omar Harfouch resigned, saying: "I will also not be playing the music I composed for the event… I could not stand before the public and television cameras, pretending to legitimize a vote I never took part in."
The Mexican president congratulated her
Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum – the first woman to hold the position – congratulated Fátima's big win. "I like that she spoke up when she felt that was an injustice and that is an example," President Sheinbaum said during her daily news briefing. "That thing they said about being prettier when you're quiet has been left behind. Women are prettier when we speak and we participate."