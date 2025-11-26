Richard Branson's moving tribute after wife Joan died ‘quickly and painlessly’ while in hospital for back injury

On Tuesday, Sir Richard Branson announced the sad passing of his beloved wife Joan, who died aged 80.

Now the Virgin founder has shared new details on his wife's death, revealing she went "quickly" and "painlessly," while the pair were in hospital for separate injuries.

Explaining the circumstances in an Instagram post on Wednesday, the billionaire wrote: "As many already know, I’d come off my bike in India and hurt my shoulder. Joan was recovering from her own back injury in hospital in England. In the way life sometimes surprises you, I found myself moved to a room just down the corridor from her. We laughed together about how typical it was of us to end up on the same floor, like love-struck teenagers delighted to find each other again.

He continued: "We had a lovely lunch that day. She was in positive spirits and getting stronger. She smiled at me, that radiant smile that lit up her whole face, the same smile I fell in love with the very first moment I saw her, half a century ago. Then suddenly, she was gone, quickly and painlessly. And thankfully, I was right by her side. It brings us all great comfort to know we were together."

The statement was incredibly moving, with Richard concluding the message, writing: "Joan was my everything, the shining star around which our family’s universe has always orbited. That light is not gone; it’s just taken on a new shape. It will guide us forward. And we will carry her with us, always."

Richard, 75, said that he is now with his children, Holly and Sam, and is "doing our best to smile through the tears and to focus on all the good things Joan brought into our world."

The couple met in 1976 at The Manor, a live-in recording studio for Virgin Records, where Sir Richard said he 'fell in love' at first sight.

In an article written for the Virgin website celebrating her 70th birthday, the entrepreneur previously said he fell in love with Joan "from the first moment I saw her" as she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in London’s Westbourne Grove.

Richard recalled he had to "persistently hang around the shop and buy countless objects”, including an old advertising sign, before the pair started to date.

In the piece, the businessman said his wife was a "very private person" who had "always stood by me mentally, emotionally and spiritually."