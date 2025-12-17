Rob Reiner and wife Michele's cause of death confirmed as son Nick appears in court

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's cause of death has been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. The manner of death was ruled a homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries.

Their son Nick, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, after he was arrested near the University of Southern California hours after his parents' bodies were found by their daughter Romy.

© Getty Images Director Rob (L) and wife Michele in 2012

Rob and Michele were stabbed to death in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home during the early morning hours of Sunday, December 14, 2025.

It has been reported that the evening before their deaths, Rob and Michele invited Nick to join them at a holiday party hosted by Conan O'Brien, also attended by Jane Fonda and Bill Hader, as they were worried for his wellbeing. Nick is said to have left the party early after getting into an argument with his father, and later that evening the attack took place.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they received a call to provide medical aid around 3:30pm. local time, and that LAPD arrived 50 minutes later. The investigation by the robbery homicide division remains ongoing.

© Getty Images An aerial view of director Rob Reiner's home

Nick is being held in jail without bail, but made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, December 17, after failing to be medically cleared for a court appearance the day prior. He was wearing a blue anti-suicide smock and he was shackled.

Nick's lawyer Alan Jackson, who has previously represented accused sex offenders Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, has asked the public to treat the matter with respect. "Not with rushed judgment, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint, and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves and the family deserves," the attorney said outside the courthouse.

Nick's arraignment is set for January 7, 2026.

© FilmMagic Rob and his son Nick in 2016

Their children, and Nick's siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner broke their silence earlier on December 17, 2025 over the "unimaginable pain" they are experiencing following their parents' murder.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," their statement read. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

© Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas Jake, Nick, Romy, Michele and Rob Reiner in 2024

The pair continued: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."