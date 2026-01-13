What happened to missing NFL star Sam Beal? Sister searches for answers 7 months on

Former NFL star, Sam Beal, has been missing for seven months, as revealed by his sister on Monday, January 12. The 29-year-old played for the New York Giants for three years, and was released from the team in December 2021. After a string of legal charges, Sam went missing in July 2025.

Yesterday, his sister, Essence Zhane, posted to Facebook to share an update on the search for Sam. She wrote: "Tomorrow makes it 7 months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother. We’ve done everything we could on our end to piece things together and at this point we’re in desperate need of support on all ends."

Essence continued: "I’m not here to answer a bunch of why’s and how’s I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure. I’m a Big sister and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around."

The post received hundreds of likes and shares, with one person writing: "Damn lil bro, I pray you return safely. It's people that genuinely love and care about you."

© Getty Images Sam wore the number #23 for the Giants

When was Sam Beal last seen?

The former cornerback went missing in July 2025. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, Sam was last seen dropping his girlfriend, whose identity has not yet been revealed, off at her house.

Sam was supposed to use his girlfriend's car to drive to work, but allegedly made his way to Virginia Beach instead. His missing persons profile said he "did not bring anything with him aside from the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides, and his wallet that contained his banking card and driver's license."

The former Giants player's vehicle was later found with his shoes and socks on the floor of the front passenger seat covered in sand. Sam is 6’2” and approximately 185 lbs.

© Getty Images He ended his career on the New York Giants practice team

Sam Beal's football career

Sam was born on August 30, 1996 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He started playing football as a young child and committed to Western Michigan in late July 2014. Sam's biggest game in college was against the University of Southern California when he intercepted a throw from their quarterback, Sam Darnold who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2018, Sam was drafted to the New York Giants in their Supplemental draft, but suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of his rookie career. But, his career never really took off, after a hamstring injury and the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Getty Images In high school, Sam also ran track

The legal issues Sam Beal faces

Six months before he was released from the New York Giants, Sam pleaded guilty to gun charges. He had been arrested in Ohio in June 2020 after he was pulled over and the police found a concealed weapon. During the arrest, he was also cited for marijuana possession and a traffic violation.

© Getty Images Sam played for Western Michigan for four yers

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenwood Police Department at (616) 698-6580 or the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4141.