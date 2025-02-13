Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs makes game-changing move following crushing Super Bowl defeat

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are regrouping following an unexpected loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

In front of celebrity fans like Paul Rudd, Donald Trump and of course, Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift, the Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Eagles, claiming their second ever Super Bowl win thanks to their impressive defensive line-up.

The defeat was a crushing one for the Chiefs, coming off a strong NFL season and two consecutive wins, as they were hoping to achieve the magical NFL three-peat and their fifth win, breaking a couple records in the process.

It looks like the Chiefs are going back to the drawing board following the Super Bowl, though, and they're planning to bolster their line-up ahead of the new season.

Athlon Sports reported that, to supplement their head coach Andy Reid, the team will be hiring Jackson State linebackers coach Chris Orr, who previously played with the Carolina Panthers.

While the news was initially presented as a report, Chris confirmed it as much by reposting several congratulatory messages on X for getting the job, and then tweeted himself: "God's Favor!!"

There has been speculation surrounding Travis' own tenure with the team, as many believe that the loss might convince him to retire from pro football, given he is now 35 and he is now entering his 12th season with the Chiefs.

He finally got the opportunity to reflect on the loss during an episode of his podcast New Heights with brother Jason Kelce, who retired from the Eagles early last year.

It "just wasn't our day" he remarked, adding that the team "couldn't find a lick of momentum," and took some of the responsibility of their loss upon himself.

"I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field," he remarked. "I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected."

He candidly admitted to his older brother that it was a "tough pill to swallow," adding: "I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that's been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl," calling it "a hard reality."

Travis implied that his journey with the team wasn't done, and he was happy where he was at. "I'm sorry for how it ended. I have a beautiful life, man."

"I have loved ones, I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything that I do and they were all there cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday, man."

Jason tried to cheer him up by reminding him that he did break an NFL record for most catches in Super Bowl history during the game, although a dejected Travis quipped in response: "That's the last thing that I care about right now."