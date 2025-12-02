Watch Giants player Younghoe Koo's embarrassing missed field goal kick in baffling mid-game moment

Have you ever made a big mistake at work and hope no one noticed? Well, be grateful you aren't a kicker in the NFL! Younghoe Koo of the New York Giants is probably feeling pretty embarrassed after a baffling mid-game moment against the New England Patriots on Monday, December 1, which you can watch in the video above.

The 31-year-old kicker completely missed the ball as he tried to score three points for his team. "47-yard try now by Younghoe Koo and he stumbled," announcer Joe Buck exclaimed. The Giants scrambled to recover, leaving holder Jamie Gillan on his own with the live ball.

After the game in which the Giants lost 33-15 to the Patriots, Younghoe explained the mishap. "I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving," the kicker told the New York Post. "I wasn't able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it."

© Getty Images Younghoe lining up to take the kick during the second quarter

Younghoe continued: "Jamie did a good job of catching it and putting it back, but, at that point, it was too late." After the game, the Giants' interim head coach, Mike Kafka commented on the missed kick, saying: "I saw it live. The ball kind of slipped a little bit. He wasn't sure if it was going to get set. Jamie tried to reset it and by that time, it was kind of, he was already kind of out of his groove on it. So it was just tough right there."

The kicker joined the Giants after being traded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September to replace the injured Graham Gano. In his four games played for New York, Younghoe is four of four on field goals and eight of nine on extra points. Luckily, last night's miss didn't count as an attempt.