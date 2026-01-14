Julio Iglesias prepares to set the record straight on sexual assault, harassment allegations

Julio Iglesias is currently being charged with claims of sexual abuse and harassment, stemming from complaints filed by two former employees.

The Spanish singer, 82, is at the center of a case filed by the pair at a Spanish high court on January 5, with other outlets reporting an apparent broader history of harassment allegations.

HELLO!'s parent publication HOLA! spoke with the singer after the allegations were made public, and while he didn't share a definitive statement, he alluded to a "clear" response to the situation.

The publication reports that he intends to provide a statement that will be "clear, forceful, and leave no room for doubt," further citing that it is "not the right time for him to speak, but he tells us with absolute certainty that that moment will come very soon."

HOLA! also reveals that the singer is hoping to "get to the bottom of this matter" and apparently share more details of the "true circumstances and the real story of what happened." The publication also adds that those close to the singer are avoiding making any public statements, but stand firm with Julio.

© Getty Images He states that his statement will apparently be "clear, forceful, and leave no room for doubt"

The case stems from a complaint filed by two women of abuse allegations dating back to 2021 at his residences in Punta Cana and the Bahamas. At a Madrid press briefing, minister Elma Saiz mentioned that they will carry out their investigation into the matter "to the very end" and leave "no room for impunity in any area of society."

For those uninitiated, Julio Iglesias is one of the world's best selling musicians of all time, and has been recognized as the most commercially successful Latin male artist and Spanish musician of all time.

© Getty Images Julio broke out into the mainstream in the United States in the mid 1980s

His music career began in the late 1960s, first rising to prominence when he won the Benidorm International Song Festival, now Spain's national song selection contest for the Eurovision Song Contest, in 1968. After releasing his commercially successful debut album, he finally represented Spain at Eurovision in 1970 with the song "Gwendolyne," coming in 4th place.

He then began consistently releasing studio albums throughout the 1970s, becoming a success in Europe. He began seeing some fame in the United States after moving to Miami in 1979, but truly broke out into the mainstream with the release of 1984's 1100 Bel Air Place, his first record to largely consist of songs in English and one of his best selling LPs to date. His latest album was 2017's México & Amigos.

© Getty Images His son, pictured here, is Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, one of the world's most popular Latin music artists

Julio has been married twice and has eight children, one of them being fellow Spanish musician Enrique Iglesias, now 50, himself one of the best selling Latin music artists of all time and one of the most popular Spanish singers in the United States with global hits like "Hero," "Escape," "Bailando," and many more.