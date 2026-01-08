Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick dealt huge setback as lawyer withdraws from murder case

Nick Reiner's high-profile attorney Alan Jackson has withdrawn from the murder case in which Nick has been accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick attended a hearing in Los Angeles on January 7 2026, during he was formally apprised of the charges against him, at which time Mr Jackson shared the news with the judge. "We have no choice but to withdraw as counsel and ask to be removed," Mr Jackson told Judge Theresa McGonigle.

Mr Jackson later spoke to the press after the hearing, during which he reiterated his previous claims that Nick was not guilty of his parents' murder. "We've investigated this matter top to bottom, back to front. What we've learned and you can take this to the bank, is that pursuant to the law of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder," he said.

© Getty Images Nick Reiner's former attorney Alan Jackson

The decision to exit the case may be financial and indicate that Nick's family has distanced themselves. Attorneys also often leave cases due to ethical conflicts, client non-cooperation, or irreconcilable differences.

Judge McGonigle has assigned the case to Kimberly Greene, a lawyer in the Los Angeles County public defender’s office.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene has been assigned the case

Nick, 32, did not enter a plea during the brief hearing during which he was seen wearing a brown jumpsuit. The Judge rescheduled his arraignment for February, 23 2026.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman was also in attendance and later told press that his team has not yet decided if they will seek the death penalty.

"We are fully confident that a jury will convict Nick Reiner beyond a reasonable doubt of the brutal murder of his parents -- Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner … and do so unanimously," he said.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Rob and Michele with Romy and Nick in September 2025

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, the award-winning director Rob and his wife Michele, were found dead at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home, reportedly by their daughter Romy. They had been stabbed to death, and their son Nick, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Their official cause of death has been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office as homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries.

© FilmMagic Rob and Nick seen in 2016

Nick is being held in jail without bail, but made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, December 17, after failing to be medically cleared for his court appearance the day prior, according to his lawyer.

In the weeks before his parents' murder, Nick had reportedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and had been struggling as doctors worked to give him the right regiment of medication.

© Getty Images Aerial view of Rob's home in Brentwood, California

His wife Michele was a photographer and a producer, who ran their production company Castle Rock Entertainment which helped bring classics such as When Harry Met Sally, The American President, The Shawshan Redemption and Miss Congeniality to the big screen.

Nick was reportedly living on the same property as his parents at the time of their death.

© Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas Jake, Nick, Romy, Michele and Rob in 2024

He has two older siblings, sister Romy and brother Jake.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," their statement read after the news of their parents death broke.

"The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

The pair continued: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."