Eugenie goes for spin down memory lane with retro car

Lucky Eugenie was given the car as a birthday present from her mother. The young royal celebrated her 17th birthday at the end of March with a party at The Firehouse Club in London Photo: © Alphapress.com

Her new set of wheels, a Nissan Figaro, is a retro-style convertible favoured by the likes of Joss Stone and Athina Onassis de Miranda