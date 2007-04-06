Eugenie goes for spin down memory lane with retro car

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Lucky Eugenie was given the car as a birthday present from her mother. The young royal celebrated her 17th birthday at the end of March with a party at The Firehouse Club in London
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photos to enlarge
Her new set of wheels, a Nissan Figaro, is a retro-style convertible favoured by the likes of Joss Stone and Athina Onassis de Miranda
6 APRIL 2007
When Princess Eugenie takes to the road in the future she will be turning heads in a Nissan Figaro convertible. The stylish set of wheels, a 17th-birthday gift from her mother, the Duchess of York, should make the royal teen the envy of her pals.
The car's retro look has earned it a host of fans among younger drivers. Owners of the limited edition model - only 20,000 were ever produced - include chart-topping singer Joss Stone and Athina Onassis de Miranda, the shipping heiress.
Luckily for Fergie, though, at £10,000 the Nissan was slightly more affordable than the £15,000 1.6 litre One Series BMW her elder sister Beatrice received when she turned 17.
Eugenie, who celebrated her birthday on March 23, will no doubt have been thrilled to get behind the wheel after her mum presented her with a pale aqua model, wrapped in pink paper.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.