Revealed: Who Princess Beatrice's rarely seen daughter Sienna looks like

A close friend of Princess Beatrice, 35, has exclusively revealed to HELLO! that the Princess's daughter Sienna is a carbon copy of her royal mum.

Gabriela Peacock, celebrity nutritionist and Princess Beatrice's best friend, told HELLO! in this week's issue: "Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea."

© Instagram Sienna (left) with her cousin August on their family trip to the zoo

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, married in July 2020 in a private ceremony in Windsor Castle. They welcomed baby Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021, and the sweet toddler will turn three this year.

Gabriela also revealed that she and Princess Beatrice plan to spend more time in the Cotswolds with their families this summer.

She gave an adorable insight into little Sienna: "She's really cheeky and has a very good personality." Beatrice's best friend was quick to praise the Princess's newer role as a mother, saying: "Bea has such a good heart and she's such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she's a fantastic mum.

"She's had Wolfie [Edo's seven-year-old son] in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him. She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids' lives. It's lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her."

Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, 34, also has young children, and no doubt the sisters will be swapping parenting tips as they navigate careers and parenthood. Eugenie has previously said the Princesses were "each other's rocks."

© Getty Princess Eugenie gets a helping hand from her supportive sister

The youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew married Jack Brooksbank in 2018. They share two children, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, three, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, who turns one in May.

Sienna's auntie shared the cutest snap of the cousins on a visit to the London Zoo for World Earth Day, captioning the photo: "August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo," proving that the sisters and their adorable families are closer than ever.

