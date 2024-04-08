Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie emerge as rising stars of the royal family, exclusive poll reveals

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have long been much-loved members of the royal family.

And now the King's nieces have emerged as its rising stars too as an exclusive HELLO! Online poll reveals they are more popular than ever.

© Getty The Princesses attending the Trooping the Colour parade in 2019

Once shy teenagers who appeared uncomfortable in the spotlight, they are now stylish, self-assured women who are happy to have their voices heard as they support causes close to their hearts.

They have both found contentment in their personal lives and careers too, and are a calm, dignified and steady presence in the lives of their mother Sarah, Duchess of York, who has been diagnosed with both breast and skin cancer over the past year, as well as for their father the Duke of York after he was forced to step down from royal duties and whose fall from grace is now the subject of two film dramas.

© Getty The Princesses and Duchess of York attended The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala in November

"I couldn't be prouder of Beatrice and Eugenie and the strong, independent young women they have become - in fact, they are my proudest achievement," Sarah tells HELLO! "They both work for a living and have carved out successful careers but also dedicate a great deal of time to charity work.

"My girls are beautifully mannered with kindness running through them and are dedicated to duty in all ways. They miss their grandmother but learned so much from the late Queen: humility and goodness with compassion and strength. They are brave and bold and stand like giant oaks in the wind and don't break."

"They are brilliant mothers and have built wonderful family units," Sarah adds. "They also support me through thick and thin, not least my recent illness. We call each other 'the tripod' because we prop each other up, come what may."

According to our poll, more than half of our readers want to see the Princesses take on more prominent roles within the royal family, while, 82% of our most engaged royal readers consider them great role models as working women, wives and mothers.

Among members of HELLO!'s Royal Club, 78% are in awe at their resilience and 60% consider them rising stars of the royal family.

© Getty Princesses and partners attended the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside their cousin Prince Harry

Eugenie, 34, has described her and Beatrice, 35, as "each other's rocks", saying: "We are young women, trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we're also Princesses and doing all of this in the public eye. We're not twins, yet you go through life knowing exactly what the other one is going through. She's my big sissy, she's a legend. She's annoying when she wants to be and I'm really annoying to her back, but we love each other, best of friends."

As non-working royals, the sisters don't carry out official engagements or receive money from the public purse, but they remain high profile members of the family and the King is said to be fond of them both.

Last month, they joined their cousin Zara Tindall at the races at Cheltenham, while at Christmas they stepped out alongside His Majesty and the rest of the family at church at Sandringham, where Sarah also made a surprise appearance for the first time in more than 30 years.

© Getty Sarah wore spring green for the Easter service

They were also at Westminster Abbey to support their uncle at the coronation last year.

Beatrice also joined the Prince and Princess of Wales in Jordan last summer to represent the royal family at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, where she dazzled in a blush pink gown and the York Tiara. It was an event that showed how far the York girls - once the target of cruel comments about their fashion choices – have come.

Celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, one of Beatrice's best friends, has helped her look her best but tell us Beatrice’s marriage to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 and the birth of their daughter Sienna the following year have also contributed to her transformation.

"Bea looks absolutely incredible; her skin is glowing, and she looks really heathy and happy, but there wasn't any big plan," Gabriela tells HELLO!:

"She has always been very health conscious, and we like to eat healthy, but we also like to enjoy our lives. I don't like to restrict people and my approach is about small changes that make a big difference. I very much believe that if you look after yourself, but you still enjoy your life and have a nice balance that will project not only how you feel but also how you look.

"She has a lovely family life, she's extremely successful in her career and she has a nice social life. I don't think I've ever seen her so happy. She's got the best husband and she and Edo are a perfect couple and great team. They are so happy and in love and complement each other so well."

"Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea," adds Gabriela, who says that she and Beatrice plan to spend more time in the Cotswolds with their families this summer. "She’s really cheeky and has a very good personality.

"Bea has such a good heart and she’s such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she’s a fantastic mum. She's had Wolfie [Edo's seven-year-old son] in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him. She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids' lives. It’s lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her."

Who is celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock?

Gabriela’s books 2 Weeks to a Younger You and 2 Weeks to Feeling Great combine healthy eating plans with intermittent fasting and her roster of famous clients include Dame Joan Collins, Yasmin le Bon, Jodie Kidd and Lisa Snowdon. Naturally, the mother of three and founder of GP Nutrition is on hand to advise Beatrice too.

"I advise incorporating some kind of intermittent fasting in your daily routine, but it is important to choose a plan that works for you and for your lifestyle ,and which is realistic and not too hard. That's the only way it can become sustainable," Gabriela tells HELLO!

"The 16:8 approach, which involves a 16-hour fasting window and an eight-hour eating window, promotes metabolic flexibility and enhances overall wellbeing. It helps improve sleep and energy and hormone levels, and exhibits ani-inflammatory properties, contributing to a healthier immune system."

Gabriela's top tips for eating well:

Protein Rich Breakfast: "Start your day with a protein rich breakfast - options like smoked salmon, avocado or eggs on whole grain rye bread offers sustained energy and essential nutrients. Opting for high quality wholegrain bread such as pumpernickel or rye provides fibre for digestive health, while yoghurt provides a dose of probiotics and protein.

Lunch: "Indulging in a nutritious lunch, such as a hearty chicken and vegetable soup or a vibrant salad paired with omega-3 rich fish, not only satisfies taste buds but also provides essential nutrients. These choices support overall wellbeing; the omega-3 fatty acids contribute to heart health and the abundance of vegetables offer a range of vitamins and minerals for optimum nutrition.

Mid-afternoon snack: "At around 4pm, our energy levels may dip, leading to cravings for sugary snacks like cakes or biscuits. Instead, opting for a snack rich in nuts and seeds provides a sustained energy release because of their healthy fats and fibre, which helps stabilise blood sugar levels. Alternatively, a lean meat option offers protein, which helps avoid the energy crash.

Dinner: "Consider a light yet satisfying meal featuring lean proteins like fish, paired with colourful vegetables. Lean meat offers protein for muscle repair, while the variety of vegetables contribute vitamins, minerals and fibre, promoting overall wellbeing."

