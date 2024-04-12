Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie look like twins on rare sister night out

It isn't every night that two princesses arrive at a celebrity party. But Thursday night was the exception to the rule as Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie were spotted at a do hosted by 'Love Me Like You Do' singer Ellie Goulding.

Princess Beatrice, 35, was spotted in an unexpected black Zara drawstring jacket which was worn done up to emphasize her cinched silhouette. She styled the jacket with another high street number - a pleated midi skirt in petrol blue, also from Zara.

© Getty Princess Beatrice rocked a Zara look alongside her sister in Gabriela Hearst

Making it a Zara hattrick were her slingback flats with a dazzling Manolo Blahnik-esque buckle on the toe, adding a touch of glamour to the outfit. There was one designer element to her look - the 'Sac de Jour Nano Bag' from YSL which she wore across her body.

© Getty Princess Beatrice partied with her husband and Ellie Goulding

The Princess channeled a 'less is more approach' when it came to her hair and makeup. She pulled her auburn locks back into an 'undone' ponytail and seemed to wear little makeup, bar a bronze eyeshadow which was blended across the lashline.

© Getty Princess Beatrice topped off her highstreet look with a YSL bag

For jewellery, it was all about rings. Sarah Ferguson's daughter wore her beautiful diamond engagement ring, as well as a diamond-adorned gold ring on her middle finger.

Beatrice was seen posing for a photograph alongside her little sister Princess Eugenie, 34. The youngest York sister was pictured in a contrasting look - a cinched cashmere knitted midi dress, the 'Amor' style from Gabriela Hearst.

© Getty Princess Eugenie was spotted at her second outing of the day

Her ribbed dress has short sleeves, a collared neckline, and a floaty skirt. The mother-of-two styled the look that she wore earlier in the day to a reception and panel discussion on the fashion industry's commitment to sustainability, co-hosted by the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jane Hartley, and Gabriela Hearst, at the American Ambassador's Residence in London.

© Getty Princess Eugenie attended a reception and panel discussion on the fashion industry's commitment to sustainability

Eugenie styled her day-to-night dress with the 'Lana Osette bag from Strathberry - a cream and tan bucket bag. She also wore the 'Gianvito 105 Praline Suede Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi in light brown.

© Getty Eugenie was photographed with Jane D. Hartley, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom

The Princesses posed alongside Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as the evening's host Ellie Goulding who held the party in collaboration with drinks company Served at the Royal Albert Hall. Also in attendance was artist Lily Lewis.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wowed in black dresses

Though Beatrice and Eugenie were both spotted at various points with members of the royal family at the Cheltenham Festival in March and at Christmas, the sisters haven't been formally photographed together since The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre last November.

© Getty The sisters posed with their mother Sarah Ferguson at The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala

Beatrice and Eugenie stunned alongside their mother, all wearing black. While Beatrice opted for a waist-enhancing blazer dress with a tulle skirt and capped-toe heels, Eugenie opted for a satin number with gold buckle detailing to match her gold strappy heels.