Mary and Frederik in informal mood for holiday photo session

Something her handsome husband said obviously tickled Mary who was spotted pointing animatedly at his trim physique before bursting into giggles of mock horror. The pair are currently at the royal family's summer residence of Grasten Palace on the island of Jutland in southern Denmark
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
The princess shares a few words with her 19-month-old son Christian as he gazes at the assembled snappers
Photo: © Rex
Refreshing in their informality, the images - which show the Danish monarch perched happily on the palace steps alongside her elder son and his wife - provide a glimpse of the royal family in relaxed holiday mode
Photo: © Getty Images
6 AUGUST 2007
After being snapped recently enjoying the rides at a popular amusement park, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark's latest public appearance was slightly more conventional - but no less fun filled. The charismatic young couple and their children, 21-month-old Christian and three-month-old Isabella, joined other members of the royal family for the traditional summer photo call at Grasten Palace, their summer residence in southern Denmark.
Conventional didn't mean formal for the popular pair, though, who joked among themselves and chatted animatedly while keeping an attentive eye on Prince Christian and his little sister. Elegant in a cool, Fifties-inspired flower-print dress and wedge heels, the Tasmania-born mum-of-two switched from providing a comfy lap for her daughter, to bending down attentively to share a word with her son as he gazed at the assembled snappers.
And at one point onlookers were treated to an animated exchange between the young parents, during which the elegant princess pointed to her husband's trim physique and covered what seemed to be smiles of mock horror with her hands.
In equally carefree mood for the annual photo session was Queen Margrethe, who - far from standing on ceremony - at one point perched herself on the palace steps and took her new granddaughter onto her knee. Missing from this year's family gathering was Frederik's brother Prince Joachim and his sons Nikolai, seven, and five-year-old Felix. The 38-year-old prince was in Copenhagen, where he was due to take part in the city's Historic Grand Prix.
