Princess Anne is immaculate in fitted suit with silky shirt

Princess Anne put her most elegant foot forward on Wednesday when she was seen leaving The Reform Club at 104 Pall Mall in London.

The Princess Royal, 73, was photographed wearing an elegant fitted bluey-green chevron print jacket with structured lapels and a button-down front with a matching pleated knee-grazing skirt.

© GOFF Photos Princess Anne stunned in a fitted suit co-ord

The royal broke up the grey two-piece with a turquoise silky shirt which was tied around her neck for the chicest of finishes.

© GOFF Photos The Princess wore a flattering silky shirt

Accessorising the look were an array of contrasting black pieces including a leather crossbody bag slung over one shoulder and a pair of matching slip-on heels with a gold bow detail. She also wore a pair of black gloves.

Rounding off the look was her jewellery. The Princess wore a pair of dainty gold drop earrings and a beautiful gold brooch in the shape of the national bird of Papua New Guinea, the Raggiana bird-of-paradise.

The royal first wore the brooch during a Platinum Jubilee tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea in 2022 paired with a gorgeous emerald green A-line dress at a reception for local business leaders and politicians, having met the Prime Minister and the Governor General of Papua New Guinea at Port Moresby.

© Getty Princess Anne during her royal trip to Papua New Guinea wearing her bird brooch

As per her usual style, Anne wore her hair in a voluminous chignon updo and wore minimal makeup which was barely detectable.

The King's sister last wore a sage green chevron print look when she attended the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle alongside Sarah Ferguson and Duchess Sophie.

© Getty Princess Anne wore a similar coloured coat for Easter

She recycled her smartest coat, dressing up her look with the help of her 'Taupe Suede Riding Boots' from The House of Bruar.

Adding to Anne's chic aesthetic were her matching tan suede bag and eye-catching feathered fascinator.

© Getty The Princess Royal chose to recycle a coat from her own wardrobe for the occasion

Before that, the mother-of-two headed out on a rare joined engagement with her sister-in-law The Duchess of Edinburgh. Anne and Sophie stepped in for King Charles in his absence due to his ongoing cancer treatment to host a reception to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie talked with South Korea's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Yoon Yeocheol

Zara Tindall's mother was serene in a teal wool dress with a triple string of pearls - believed to have belonged to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Anne added a patterned silk scarf for a pop of colour from beneath the Mandarin collar and pinned on her heart-shaped brooch.

© Getty Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie teamed up in the King's absence

Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie channeled her best teal energy in a silk floral dress with a collarless neckline and a pleated skirt.