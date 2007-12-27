Sarkozy engagement rumours fly as Carla is spotted with new ring

27 DECEMBER 2007



Sporting a large rock on the ring finger of her left hand, former supermodel Carla Bruni appears to have received something rather special from French president Nicolas Sarkozy this Christmas.



After their festive trip to Disneyland Paris earlier in the month, Mr Sarkozy and his new girlfriend opted for somewhere a little more exotic to spend Christmas Day and headed to Egypt - where the mum-of-one was spotted wearing what seemed to be an engagement ring.



"(She) had a great big rock on her finger that no one seems to have seen before," reports French magazine Closer. "Our information is that it cost in the region of £10,000 and that the president presented it to Miss Bruni on Christmas day."



Italian-born Carla - who has dated a string of high profile men, including Mick Jagger, Donald Trump and Eric Clapton - made no effort to hide the ring as she happily strode around Luxor with her beau.



Adding further fuel to the reports is Carla's mum, Marisa. Last week, she told Italy's La Stampa magazine that the 52-year-old president had asked her daughter for her hand in marriage - and wanted a reply by New Year's Day. "(She's) so radiant and in love," she said of Carla, but declined to give any further details - adding: "We mamas always end up gossiping too much."



Mr Sarkozy, who announced his divorce from second wife Cecilia two months ago, is due to commence talks with Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak next week. However, he chose to go to Egypt ahead of his official visit to make the most of the romantic settings and spectacular sights with his 39-year-old girlfriend.