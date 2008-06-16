The dishy Prince gave onlookers a treat when he stripped off his shirt after a game of polo on Saturday
Meanwhile Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, along with Bea's boyfriend Dave, were there to enjoy the action at the Vivari cup final on Sunday
Showing off his impressively toned physique, dashing Prince William proved something of a distraction from the chukka action on Saturday. Taking off his shirt after a game of polo to reveal a buff, sports-honed torso, the 25-year-old turned heads at the Ham Polo Club in London.
It wasn't just Wills causing a stir during the weekend of polo, either. Loved-up Princess Beatrice and her American boyfriend Dave Clark looked close as they made the most of the Sunday sunshine, taking in the Vivari Queens Cup Final in Windsor. The happy couple, who've been dating for a year and a half, were also joined by the flame-haired princess' pretty sister, 18-year-old Princess Eugenie.
And in keeping with tradition Her Majesty - wearing a summery pink ensemble - presented the Vivari Queen's Cup trophy to Aussie team Ellerston at the competition on Sunday.