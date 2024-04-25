Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William 'channels Jack Whitehall' as he tells Princess Charlotte's favourite joke
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Prince William 'channels Jack Whitehall' as he tells Princess Charlotte's favourite joke

The Prince of Wales kept his promise to a 12-year-old pupil to visit his school in the West Midlands

2 minutes ago
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

The Prince of Wales recounted his daughter Princess Charlotte's favourite joke as he "channelled" comedian Jack Whitehall, during an outing at a school in the West Midlands on Thursday. 

"I am here with the gang talking about male mental health and I've been asked to produce a dad joke so I'm trying to channel Jack Whitehall because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like," William said. 

"I'm going to say a joke which is Charlotte's favourite joke, at the moment, which she keeps telling me."

Find out what it is in the video below…

WATCH: Prince William tells Princess Charlotte's joke - and it's a classic

The Prince kept his promise to visit St Michael's Church of England High School in Rowley Regis after he was initially invited by 12-year-old schoolboy, Freddie Hadley, who posted a letter on X last October. 

While William was unable to visit the at the time, he responded commending Freddie and St. Michael's School on their work to tackle mental health challenges faced by pupils. 

Prince William talking to pupils in Birmingham school© Getty
William kept his promise to 12-year-old Freddie (left)

The future king joined Freddie and fellow male pupils aged 11 to 14, who are members of the school's Matrix Project, which was set up to shine a spotlight on male mental health. 

The group launched the #AmIManlyEnough campaign last year to tackle the stigma around male mental health and encourage men and boys to communicate more about their feelings. 

Prince William in the West Midland© Getty
William learned about the Matrix Project's #AmIManlyEnough campaign

William opened up about his inspiration around his work on mental health, telling the students: "It started really when I was doing lots of charitable work, I never set out to look out into mental health, particularly male mental health. 

"I was interested in homelessness, depression, addiction, all these separate areas and I hadn't really put them altogether as a jigsaw - what are we looking at? What are we trying to fix? It all came together as a mental health piece. 

"My passion, if you like, has moved now into male mental health because of the stats you [James] mentioned at the beginning, about the suicide rate in young men is just terrifying, and I wanted to do something about it."

Prince William speaking to pupils outside school in Midlands© Getty
William stopped to chat with pupils before leaving

William's outing to the West Midlands marked his second engagement since resuming his royal duties last week, when he joined a food distribution charity in Surrey. 

Kensington Palace previously said that the Prince is currently on a reduced timetable as he supports his wife, the Princess of Wales, as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis. 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more