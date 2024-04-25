Prince William 'channels Jack Whitehall' as he tells Princess Charlotte's favourite joke

The Prince of Wales recounted his daughter Princess Charlotte's favourite joke as he "channelled" comedian Jack Whitehall, during an outing at a school in the West Midlands on Thursday.

"I am here with the gang talking about male mental health and I've been asked to produce a dad joke so I'm trying to channel Jack Whitehall because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like," William said.

"I'm going to say a joke which is Charlotte's favourite joke, at the moment, which she keeps telling me."

The Prince kept his promise to visit St Michael's Church of England High School in Rowley Regis after he was initially invited by 12-year-old schoolboy, Freddie Hadley, who posted a letter on X last October.

While William was unable to visit the at the time, he responded commending Freddie and St. Michael's School on their work to tackle mental health challenges faced by pupils.

The future king joined Freddie and fellow male pupils aged 11 to 14, who are members of the school's Matrix Project, which was set up to shine a spotlight on male mental health.

The group launched the #AmIManlyEnough campaign last year to tackle the stigma around male mental health and encourage men and boys to communicate more about their feelings.

William opened up about his inspiration around his work on mental health, telling the students: "It started really when I was doing lots of charitable work, I never set out to look out into mental health, particularly male mental health.

"I was interested in homelessness, depression, addiction, all these separate areas and I hadn't really put them altogether as a jigsaw - what are we looking at? What are we trying to fix? It all came together as a mental health piece.

"My passion, if you like, has moved now into male mental health because of the stats you [James] mentioned at the beginning, about the suicide rate in young men is just terrifying, and I wanted to do something about it."

William's outing to the West Midlands marked his second engagement since resuming his royal duties last week, when he joined a food distribution charity in Surrey.

Kensington Palace previously said that the Prince is currently on a reduced timetable as he supports his wife, the Princess of Wales, as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.