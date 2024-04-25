Prince William and Princess Kate have welcomed new pets at Windsor home - details

The Prince of Wales has shared a glimpse inside his family life with his wife Princess Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During a visit to Woodgate Valley Urban Farm in Birmingham on Thursday, the royal father-of-three, 41, revealed that his family have pet guinea pigs at home.

© Getty Images The father-of-three appeared in high spirits as he got stuck in with grooming

He made the sweet revelation whilst he was grooming a guinea pig with a child who uses the facility. "These guys are pretty cool," he said. "We've got guinea pigs at home and they're not like this.

"I spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it." He added: "The ones we've got at home, they're off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after."

© Getty Images Prince William visited Woodgate Valley Urban Farm

During his visit, William toured the farm and met with various staff and volunteers. Woodgate Valley Urban farm is a city farm dedicated to supporting children and young people struggling to access education and those experiencing mental health challenges.

The six-acre community farm runs a plethora of therapeutic programmes for children. Participants are provided one-to-one support whilst on-site, and results have shown that children regularly visiting the farm see a marked improvement in their mental health and wellbeing.

Funded by the National Lottery, the farm supports small groups currently out of education as well as sibling groups from a local children's hospice.

© Getty Images The royal toured the farm during his visit

Prince William's sweet revelation comes after he paid a special visit to St Michael's Church of England High School in Rowley Regis after he was initially invited by 12-year-old schoolboy, Freddie Hadley, who posted a letter on X last October.

The future king joined Freddie and fellow male pupils aged 11 to 14, who are members of the school's Matrix Project, which was set up to shine a spotlight on male mental health.

© Getty Images William kept his promise to 12-year-old Freddie (left)

The group launched the #AmIManlyEnough campaign last year to tackle the stigma around male mental health and encourage men and boys to communicate more about their feelings.

William opened up about his inspiration around his work on mental health, telling the students: "It started really when I was doing lots of charitable work, I never set out to look out into mental health, particularly male mental health.

© Getty Images William learned about the Matrix Project's #AmIManlyEnough campaign

"I was interested in homelessness, depression, addiction, all these separate areas and I hadn't really put them altogether as a jigsaw - what are we looking at? What are we trying to fix? It all came together as a mental health piece.

"My passion, if you like, has moved now into male mental health because of the stats you [James] mentioned at the beginning, about the suicide rate in young men is just terrifying, and I wanted to do something about it."