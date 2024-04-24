Prince Louis' sixth birthday photo has got royal fans all saying the same thing

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as they shared a new photograph of their son, Prince Louis, to mark his sixth birthday on Tuesday.

The unedited close-up shot, taken by mum Kate in Windsor, showed the young royal grinning at the camera as he laid barefoot on a blanket on the grass.

Many of Prince William and Kate's Instagram followers shared their wishes for Louis and remarked what a "lovely photograph" it was.

"Love the Princess of Wales's typically calm and serene style of photography. Happy 6th Birthday Prince Louis!" one follower said.

Another commented: "How precious! What a cute lovely smile! Happy 6th birthday Prince Louis! Thanks for sharing a new photo with us Princess," while a third added: "Thank you for sharing this adorable photo! Wishing little Prince Louis a very happy birthday!"

Several followers also commented on Louis' resemblance to his mother, Kate.

"Looking just like Catherine!! Precious photo," one shared. "He looks just like his mama," another agreed, while a third said: "Looks so much like his mommy."

The release of the portrait marked a change in the way the Prince and Princess usually issue images for their children's birthdays.

It was posted straight to social media on Louis' actual birthday on Tuesday, rather than under embargo to the press the day before, as was the established pattern William and Kate have followed each year for all three of their children since they were born.

It is understood to be due to the unprecedented time the family is experiencing as Kate undergoes preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

© Mark Cuthbert Prince Louis was last seen publicly on Christmas Day as he walked to church holding his cousin Mia Tindall's hand

HELLO! understands that the royal couple wanted to share the image to thank those who have sent birthday wishes while Kate continues with her recovery.

The same process is expected to be followed for Princess Charlotte's birthday on 2 May.

It's the first time Louis has been photographed since the release of the Mother's Day portrait, which showed Kate with her three children at their home in Windsor, just two months after undergoing abdominal surgery. The Princess issued a public apology after the image was found to have been digitally altered.

© The Prince of Wales The Mother's Day photo of Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis

Louis, who was born on 23 April 2018 at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London, was last seen publicly on Christmas Day when the royal family made their traditional festive appearance on the King's Sandringham Estate to walk to church.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Scoop