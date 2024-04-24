Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Louis' sixth birthday photo has got royal fans all saying the same thing
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Prince Louis' sixth birthday photo has got royal fans all saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales got behind the camera to take the sweet snap of her son

58 minutes ago
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as they shared a new photograph of their son, Prince Louis, to mark his sixth birthday on Tuesday.

The unedited close-up shot, taken by mum Kate in Windsor, showed the young royal grinning at the camera as he laid barefoot on a blanket on the grass.

Many of Prince William and Kate's Instagram followers shared their wishes for Louis and remarked what a "lovely photograph" it was.

"Love the Princess of Wales's typically calm and serene style of photography. Happy 6th Birthday Prince Louis!" one follower said.

Another commented: "How precious! What a cute lovely smile! Happy 6th birthday Prince Louis! Thanks for sharing a new photo with us Princess," while a third added: "Thank you for sharing this adorable photo! Wishing little Prince Louis a very happy birthday!"

View post on Instagram
 

Several followers also commented on Louis' resemblance to his mother, Kate.

"Looking just like Catherine!! Precious photo," one shared. "He looks just like his mama," another agreed, while a third said: "Looks so much like his mommy."

The release of the portrait marked a change in the way the Prince and Princess usually issue images for their children's birthdays.

It was posted straight to social media on Louis' actual birthday on Tuesday, rather than under embargo to the press the day before, as was the established pattern William and Kate have followed each year for all three of their children since they were born.

It is understood to be due to the unprecedented time the family is experiencing as Kate undergoes preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

Prince Louis of Wales and Mia Tindall attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Chur© Mark Cuthbert
Prince Louis was last seen publicly on Christmas Day as he walked to church holding his cousin Mia Tindall's hand

HELLO! understands that the royal couple wanted to share the image to thank those who have sent birthday wishes while Kate continues with her recovery.

The same process is expected to be followed for Princess Charlotte's birthday on 2 May.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Prince Louis' cheekiest moments

It's the first time Louis has been photographed since the release of the Mother's Day portrait, which showed Kate with her three children at their home in Windsor, just two months after undergoing abdominal surgery. The Princess issued a public apology after the image was found to have been digitally altered.

princess kate surrounded by children in windsor © The Prince of Wales
The Mother's Day photo of Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis

Louis, who was born on 23 April 2018 at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London, was last seen publicly on Christmas Day when the royal family made their traditional festive appearance on the King's Sandringham Estate to walk to church.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Scoop

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more