Valentine's Day engagement for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton will spend part of Valentine’s Day away from Prince William as she will be on an official royal engagement. The Duchess of Cambridge will open the ICAP Art Room at Northolt High School in Ealing, London on 14 February.



The royal will be greeted by staff and pupils at the school and will experience a short Art Room session.





The Art Room is a national charity that offers art as therapy to children and young people aged five to 16 who are facing challenges in their life.



Mum Kate, 32, has been the royal patron of The Art Room since January 2012. She is a passionate supporter of the arts, in particular its ability to help young students grow in self-confidence and self-esteem.



"I am a firm believer in the power of art to make a difference, and The Art Room is providing this on a daily basis," she said during a charity event last year.





The Art Room already has studios in London and Oxford. Northolt High School, the seventh location, will serve up to 60 children a week - initially pupils from the school itself, and later including students from neighbouring schools in the Ealing borough.



Just three days before her visit to the school, Kate will make her first official royal engagement of the year with a visit to the National Portrait Gallery.



As patron of the iconic London museum, she will attend a reception followed by a lavish gala dinner on Tuesday 11 February.