Princess Charlotte's secret hidden talent revealed by mum Princess Kate

Princess Charlotte is known to love sports, having appeared at football matches, Wimbledon and the Commonwealth Games. But that's not her only passion as the young royal – who turns nine on 2 May – has a surprise musical talent!

During a visit to the Vsi Razom Community Hub back in October, her mother, the Princess of Wales revealed how Charlotte manages to uplift her mood with her singing. Watch the sweet video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals how Princess Charlotte brightened up her morning

"I heard my daughter singing this morning and it's a song called Shine Jesus Shine and that made me very happy this morning," she told a little girl from Ukraine during a sweet moment.

The Princess added: "Do you know that song? Does it have the same tune? I heard that this morning and it made me very happy this morning. I'm going to look up that song in Ukrainian."

The royal mum-of-three was there to highlight the work of the hub, which supports Ukrainians affected by the ongoing conflict.

© getty Princess Charlotte loves to sing

It seems Charlotte's creative side doesn't just stop there as she appears to be following in her late grandmother Princess Diana's footsteps with her fondness for gymnastics.

Kate, 42, previously said: "Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination."

On a visit to the Princess Diana garden at Kensington Palace in 2017, Prince William's wife also revealed that Charlotte was taking dancing lessons. While chatting to English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo about Diana's passion for dancing, Kate said of her then two-year-old daughter: "She absolutely loves it."

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate has revealed how Charlotte uplifts her mood

Charlotte, eight, attends Lambrook School in Berkshire with her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis.

The prestigious school offers lessons in performing arts, with the website stating: "Music and drama lessons are also part of the academic timetable for all of our pupils and take place in Lambrook’s Performing Arts Centre (Diamond Jubilee Centre) which is a vibrant and creative space awash with musical, acting and dancing talent."