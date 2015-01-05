Prince George named one of the best-dressed men of 2015
Prince George has made GQ UK’s Best Dressed Men of 2015 list. The 17-month-old makes his debut in the 49th spot, but we are certain that as time goes on the little tot will continue to climb the ranks.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son also shares a place on the coveted list with his grandpa — the Prince of Wales, who came in seventh place.
"Already following in the footsteps of his great-great-great-uncle, Edward VIII, and his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, Prince George looks set to become the UK's best-dressed man," said the magazine of the toddler.
The magazine, which polled their staff and experts also said, "Prince Charles looks good in a suit, and it's him that tells the suit who's boss, not the other way around."
Since his birth, Prince George's outfits have been a topic of conversation, which almost always results in the “George effect” with items becoming sold out. The Cath Kidston blue sweater vest that he wore for his first birthday official portraits were out of stock before the photos had even been released.
Another family duo to make the list: David Beckham and his and Victoria’s 12-year-old son, Brooklyn. The aspiring model beat out his pops, though in the 25 th spot, while David came in just above George at 46.
And who took the coveted spot of number one? Theory of Everything star Eddie Redmayne beat all the others.
If Kate keeps dressing her son as cute as she does, maybe next year George will take that first spot.