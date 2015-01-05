Prince George named one of the best-dressed men of 2015

Prince George has made GQ UK’s Best Dressed Men of 2015 list. The 17-month-old makes his debut in the 49th spot, but we are certain that as time goes on the little tot will continue to climb the ranks.

Dapper tot: the little Prince was recently photographed by a Palace staffer

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son also shares a place on the coveted list with his grandpa — the Prince of Wales, who came in seventh place.

"Already following in the footsteps of his great-great-great-uncle, Edward VIII, and his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, Prince George looks set to become the UK's best-dressed man," said the magazine of the toddler.

Must be genetic: George is as stylish as his mother

The magazine, which polled their staff and experts also said, "Prince Charles looks good in a suit, and it's him that tells the suit who's boss, not the other way around."

Since his birth, Prince George's outfits have been a topic of conversation, which almost always results in the “George effect” with items becoming sold out. The Cath Kidston blue sweater vest that he wore for his first birthday official portraits were out of stock before the photos had even been released.

George excels in cute cardigans

Another family duo to make the list: David Beckham and his and Victoria’s 12-year-old son, Brooklyn. The aspiring model beat out his pops, though in the 25 th spot, while David came in just above George at 46.

Brooklyn Beckham boasts a fashionable mom, Victoria Beckham

And who took the coveted spot of number one? Theory of Everything star Eddie Redmayne beat all the others.

If Kate keeps dressing her son as cute as she does, maybe next year George will take that first spot.