Prince William and Kate Middleton host first family Christmas

It was quite the holiday for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who celebrated the holidays with both of their families. The beloved royals stayed at their new country home, Anmer Hall, which is on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

William and Kate celebrated Christmas at their new country home, Anmer Hall



Kate and William spent Christmas Eve at the Queen's holiday dinner, held on the estate, but reserved the following day for Kate's family. According to royal sources, William asked permission from his grandmother to spend Christmas day with Kate's side.

The Duchess, who is six months pregnant with her second child, hosted her entire immediate family for Christmas lunch: parents Carole and Michael, sister Pippa and brother James made the trip to the storybook residence, which recently underwent renovations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended church services with the royal family



William and Kate also attended the traditional Christmas morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the estate. A 17-month-old Prince George, however, was left at home, as Kate explained, "You would have heard him in the church".

One royal fan, Kim Dawson, asked the Duke how little George was faring during the holiday.

"He said Prince George was really, really well and said that they've left him at the nursery because it's a little bit cold, but they were looking forward to going back to see what destruction he'd caused," Kim said. "He wished us a happy Christmas and asked if we were warm enough and he said he was very grateful for all the flowers."

Kate told fans that noisy George would have disrupted the church service



Kate, 32, was impeccably dressed in a a tweed coat and Lock & Co hat. Also in attendance at the service were Prince Philip, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Charles (who was without wife Camilla as she was recovering from back issues), the Duke of York — Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips with his wife Autumn.

All in all, it was a royal Christmas fit for a Queen.

Princess Eugenie and Autumn Phillips attended the service with the royal family