Prince Harry and Carmelo Anthony honor Coach Core charity graduates

When Harry met Melo. On Wednesday, New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony joined Prince Harry and NBA Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutumbo at St. James Palace as a partnership between the Royal Foundation and the NBA.

Together they celebrated the 33 graduates of the Coach Core program which Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton launched three years ago. The charity encourages kids from disadvantaged areas to transform their communities through sports.

Prince Harry, Carmelo Anthony and the graduates of the Coach Core program

“When my brother, Catherine and I launched the Coach Core program back in 2012, we had a vision of young people being inspired to become amazing sports coaches for their communities and beyond,” Harry said while speaking to the graduates and guests. “Young people, who would in turn, inspire others to change their lives through sport.”

Harry spoke with some of the graduates at St. James Palace

He continued, “Completing the Coach Core program has, I know, not been easy — but then trying to be the best you can be, isn’t easy. Having met a number of you over the past year or so, I have some understanding of the challenges you faced; William and Catherine and I have all been hugely impressed by the resilience and determination you have shown in overcoming these challenges.”

Prince Harry stands on tiptoes but still fails to measure up to 7ft 2in @officialmutombo at #Coachcore graduation pic.twitter.com/Nioy6fD1pJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 14, 2015

Carmelo also spoke to the graduates and presented Harry with his very own Knicks jersey with Wales written on the back. (We can only hope that he and William, who was given a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey from Lebron James, will wear them for a friendly game of basketball!) Harry couldn’t contain his excitement as Carmelo also gifted the royal with a pair of sneakers.

The jersey was also given in perfect timing for the New York Knicks basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow in London, which is part of the NBA Global Games.