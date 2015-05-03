﻿

Celebs go wild on Twitter for the new Princess of Cambridge

As Princess of Cambridge early Saturday morning social media has been aflutter with well-wishes for the royal couple and their new arrival from everyone from Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer to the Obamas and British Airways.


Royal well-wishers welcome the Princess of Cambridge Photo: Getty Images

Members of the media and hundreds of spectators have flocked to St. Mary’s Hospital as well as to Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of the easel that displays the Princess of Cambridge's arrival similar to when her big brother Prince George was born.

Princess Diana's brother Charles took to Twitter to send his congratulations to the couple. He wrote, "Very lovely news from the Lindo Wing - so happy for all 4 of them."

When little George was born on July 22, 2013 and had his first official photo opp just a day later on the steps of the Lindo Wing, royal baby frenzy ensued. Ellen DeGeneres, who has said she is a very distant cousin of Duchess Kate, took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s a boy! So happy for my cousin Kate and the future King of England.”

William and Kate were all smiles presenting their son Prince George Photo: Getty Images


First Lady Michelle Obama also wrote on the social media site, “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their son! Being a parent is the best job of all.” Reality royalty Khloe Kardashian even joined in and tweeted, “How phenomenal is this picture! Awww #PolkaDotPerfection #RoyalBaby."

See latest congrats for #PrincessofCambridge:

Incredible news. I couldn't be happier for William and Kate. Happy to hear that mother and daughter are fine. It's not a bad day to be born 

Posted by David Beckham on Saturday, May 2, 2015


For streaming video from outside the hospital and all the latest updates visit our royal baby live blog.

