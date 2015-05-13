Prince Harry loses to bodyguards during trivia night at Stewart Island pub

Prince Harry is a good sport. He delighted locals on New Zealand's tiny Stewart Island this week, as he visited the only pub on the island and took part in Sunday's trivia night. Harry spent a "hilarious" night at the South Sea Hotel joining a team called The Ginger Ninjas, named in his honor.



Despite being given an advantage with some royal-themed questions – answers included Eton Mess and corgis - Harry and his team came second in the game. They were beaten by a group made up of Harry's personal protection officers, who excelled in the first round, answering questions about bodyguards.

Harry spent the night on Stewart Island – population 381 people – on what was the second day of his official one-week tour of New Zealand. The pub had made some adjustments in honor of their VIP – their revised menu included Windsor Wedges, Harry's Hotpot, Sandringham Salmon and Cambridge Calamari.



Game host Vicki Coats said Harry was "just a really nice, down-to-earth guy." She continued to The Southland Times: "He can come back again – he'd fit right in. Just normal. No pretension."



Despite his visit to the pub, Harry was up bright and early the next morning. "A photo of the stunning sunrise over Stewart Island taken by Prince Harry this morning – he wanted to share it with you! #NoFilter #RoyalVisitNZ," read a message posted on the official Kensington Palace Instagram account.

Harry is the first member of the royal family to make an official visit to Stewart Island. Shortly after arriving, he stopped and spoke to a group of local women who were there to welcome him. "You're such a small community. Is this all of you?" he joked. As he shook hands with one of the ladies, the kind-hearted Prince then commented: "You're freezing cold, aren't you? Sorry we were delayed, we got held up."

During his time on the island, he also was able to enjoy a day on the water dolphin watching as well as meet Henry – an 118-year-old tuatara reptile, while visiting the southern city of Invercargill.

