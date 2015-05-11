Prince Harry reveals: 'I'd love to have kids right now'

Could Prince William and Kate Middleton's new little bundle of joy be making Prince Harry eager to settle down? The eligible bachelor recently revealed that he would love to start a family and admitted it would be great to have someone to "share the pressure" of royal life with, but he is waiting for the right woman.

"There come times when you think now is the time to settle down, or now is not, whatever way it is," he told Sky News correspondent Rhiannon Mills, adding that he is optimistic about his quest for love. "I don't think you can force these things, it will happen when it's going to happen."

Prince Harry said he is looking for love Photo: Getty Images

The 30-year-old even commented on wanting to have kids, but is okay on his own. "Of course I would love to have kids right now but there's a process that one has to go through and tours like this are great fun," he continued. "Hopefully I'm doing alright by myself, it would be great to have someone else next to me to share the pressure, but you know, time will come and whatever happens, happens."

Harry's trip to Australia meant he missed the birth of his niece Princess Charlotte, and the Prince said he couldn't wait to hold her when he arrived back in the UK. "I didn't see any coverage at all. He (Prince William) sent me two photos, one before everybody else which was nice, and then another one with her back with George back home, so I'm looking forward to seeing her, to meeting her and to holding her," Harry revealed. "She was a little bit late, hence I missed her, so she'll have to work on that, but apart from that it's fantastic news for them both so I'm thrilled."

Harry said he can't wait to meet Princess Charlotte Photo: Sky News

The fifth-in-line to the throne also said he is still deciding what to do in the future after leaving the armed forces, but he hopes to make people proud. "If people can trust that I'll make the right decision and hopefully, whatever that is, I'll make them proud. I've got to the stage when I'm very happy that I've done 10 years in the services.There's part of me that, especially post Australia, that would love to keep on doing that."