Prince Harry stunned by kiss from fan in Sydney

Prince Harry is used to having tons of female admirers, but one surely shocked him on Thursday by kissing him while he was greeting crowds at the Sydney Opera House. The royal noticed university student Victoria McRae's sign that read, "Marry me, last chance, Harry," so he approached the 21-year-old.

When the Prince told Victoria that he would have to get back to her on the proposal, she asked for a kiss instead. "He let me kiss him on the cheek but then I went in for it. The rest was history," she excitedly told reporters. "It was everything. I'm very happy. I reminded him it was the third (proposal)."

Victoria McRae gets her kiss with Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images



Victoria had previously attempted to propose to Prince Harry two years ago, by paddling her kayak into the middle of Sydney harbor waving a flag that said "I (heart) U Harry", along with her phone number. She was quickly removed by the city's water police.



Harry, who was treated like a teen idol, arrived by boat to the Opera House just before 12:30 pm on Thursday, dressed in his army fatigues and a beret. He was greeted by a large crowd of around 2,000 people, including a group of school children who got to speak directly to the Prince.



One seven-year-old schoolgirl decided to ask Harry, "What is good and bad about being a prince?"

Prince Harry stopped to speak to a group of schoolchildren Photo: Getty Images



"He said that the bad news was that he didn't live in a castle," the girl, named Destiny, told the Telegraph, with her friend later revealing that the prince said the good bit was "he doesn't always have to wear a crown."



Harry's appearance at the Opera House was his final public appearance in Australia for his month-long secondment with the Australian army. On Saturday, he will embark on a week-long tour of New Zealand, before returning home where he will meet his brand new baby niece, Princess Charlotte, for the very first time.

Huge crowds turned out to catch a glimpse of the popular Prince Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton, traveled from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall, with Princess Charlotte and her big brother Prince George. Harry was asked about the new arrival to the royal family during his appearance in Sydney, and told well-wishers that the baby princess was "great."