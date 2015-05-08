Prince Harry is a real-life action hero in new military pictures

If Prince Harry wasn't dreamy enough being a real-life royal, new dramatic pictures released of his combat craftiness will make you swoon. From staking out a building with an assault rifle in hand to exiting a moving helicopter, the action shots show Harry, 30, training with the Australian military, where he joined the 2nd Commando Regiment for a month-long mission.





Prince Harry participates in a Counter Terrorism exercise with 2 Commando Regiment Photo: Rex



Known as Captain Wales in the military, Harry has been training across the country's arid desert, learning bush survival skills including how to source food and water. He has also been working with the country's SAS commandos and taking part in drills with Royal Australian Navy Clearance Divers.

The 30-year-old Prince is due to leave the army in June, after a long career which included two stints in Afghanistan. Speaking of his time Down Under, Harry said, "All it's done has made me not want to finish my military career to be honest with you. It has been fantastic. I have been so well looked after."





Prince Harry with a military working dog during a Counter Terrorism exercise Photo: Rex



Harry's final public appearance in Australia was at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday, where he stunned onlookers by leaning in for a kiss with a 21-year-old admirer.

After a brief chat with Victoria McRae, a university student carrying a sign that read, "Marry me, last chance, Harry," the Prince told Victoria, who has asked Harry to marry her three times now, that he would have to get back to her on the proposal. She then asked for a kiss instead.

On Saturday, the Prince will embark on a week-long tour of New Zealand, before returning home, where he will meet his brand new baby niece, Princess Charlotte, for the very first time. Harry was asked about the new arrival to the royal family during his appearance in Sydney, and told well-wishers that the baby princess was "great."

Check out of the photos of Prince Harry in action by clicking on the photo below: