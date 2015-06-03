William and Kate celebrate fourth anniversary: 22 highlights from wedding

As Prince William and Kate Middleton await the arrival of their second child any day now, another big occasion is upon them: their fourth wedding anniversary. On April 29, 2011, an estimated 2 billion people watched the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tie the knot in a lavish affair that charmed the world.

Following tradition, the couple wed in Westminster Abbey in front of dignitaries, celebrities, friends and family. There was much buzz about what Kate would wear for the big moment, but the world got a first glimpse of her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown as she left the famous Goring Hotel where she stayed with her family the night before. (Kensington Palace even tweeted clips from the special day to celebrate.)

We finally got to see her dress in all its glory as she made her way inside the church with sister Pippa close behind. And it was Pippa's own behind that garnered quite a lot of attention in that moment as well as the brunette beauty showed off her slender figure in a delicate white dress.

A traditional and loving ceremony followed with family members like Kate's brother James doing a reading and a beaming William exchanging rings with his bride. The couple then rode through the streets filled with a million well-wishers in a carriage to Buckingham Palace where along with the Queen, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Middletons, William and Kate made their way to the balcony to wave to the cheering fans.

Of course, a public kiss was in order, so the couple obliged with two kisses before heading inside for the reception.

The party didn't end there. After a quick outfit change at Clarence House for the royal family, guests made their way back to Buckingham Palace for a private reception where Prince Harry and others weren't seen leaving until after 3 am.

This magical day will go down in history along with other royal weddings like Princess Diana and Prince Charles' special day. And while it remains to be seen if William and Kate will welcome their new bundle of joy four years after this joyous occasion, we can join in the "Great Kate Wait" by looking back at some of the highlights from their incredible wedding.

