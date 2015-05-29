Prince William: 'I'll have to ask the missus' about George's soccer future

In his first broadcast interview since the birth of his daughter Princess Charlotte, Prince William has opened up about his love of soccer – but revealed that he isn't sure when his son Prince George will attend his first game. The reason being that he has to first speak to his wife, Kate Middleton about it.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY

Prince William and Gary Lineker pose with the FA Cup Photo: BBC

"I’ll have to pass that by the missus, see how I can get away with it!" he told BBC Sport commentator Gary Lineker. "At the moment, [with George] being only 22 months, it’s a little bit early."

The chat was an informal glimpse at the couple, as the Prince usually refers to Kate as "Catherine" during interviews.





Prince George was a soccer natural – with mommy's help – in 2014 Photo: Getty Images



William's interview, filmed at Kensington Palace, will air on May 30 in Britain ahead of the FA Cup final soccer match between the Prince's fave team, Aston Villa, and the current champions, Arsenal.

During his conversation with Gary, a former pro player, the 32-year-old also laughed when asked which team George would support. "The responsible thing to say would be to let him make his own mind up, but I haven't quite worked out how to play that yet," he joked. "He can support whoever he wants, but if he supports Villa, it would be fantastic."

He added: "I'd love to go to the odd match with him in the future. It'll probably end up being that Charlotte is the Villa fan, and George will go and support someone else!"









William received an England Women's soccer jersey for Princess Charlotte this month Photo: Getty Images

William is the President of the Football Association, and he candidly spoke about the big issues he believes need to be addressed within the sport. "I'd like to see racism stamped out for starters – in all competitions. There's still much more to do, but I think we're very good. I think the rest of Europe probably and the world have some catching up to do."

Watch a clip of Prince William's chat:



Fans in the U.K. can watch the BBC's live FA Cup Final coverage this Saturday on BBC One, and U.S. viewers can tune into FOX.