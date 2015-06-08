Princess Charlotte to be christened at same church as Princess Diana

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge will be christened on Sunday, July 5, it has been confirmed. Kensington Palace announced the news a month in advance of the special occasion, writing on Twitter that Prince William and Kate Middleton, have opted for their little girl's baptism to take place in Sandringham – at the same church where Princess Diana was christened in August 1961.



"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce the christening of Princess Charlotte will take place on Sunday 5th July," read a post on the social media site. "Princess Charlotte will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury @JustinWelby at St Mary Magdalene Church in #Sandringham."



Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana will be baptized next month Photo: Getty Images

The service will be held in the same church where Princess Charlotte's late grandmother Princess Diana, who was born at Park House, Sandringham, was christened in on August 30, 1961. It will most likely be a private affair, although the family will no doubt later release official pictures to mark the historic event.



Many royal watchers have suggested that William and Kate chose July 5 so that the christening takes place before the Queen heads to Balmoral for her annual summer holiday.



While previous royal babies, including Prince George, have been christened at three months, Charlotte will be just two months old on her special day.







Prince George was christened on October 23, 2013 Photo: Getty Images

The Princess's christening will also be different from her older brother's in that it will be held in Norfolk and not in London.



George's christening took place in the royal chapel at St. James's Palace, whereas Prince William was baptized in the music room at Buckingham Palace in August 1982 and Prince Harry's 1984 christening was held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.



It is highly likely, however, that Charlotte will wear the same Honiton lace christening gown, modeled on the one made for Queen Victoria's daughter in 1841, that George sported in October 2013.



The original was replaced with one designed by the current monarch's dresser Angela Kelly after it became too fragile from generations of use.