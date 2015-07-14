Prince George turns 2: a look through the young royal's adventures so far

It's hard to believe that Prince George is almost two. The last 12 months have been eventful to say the least, with plenty of opportunities for royal fans to coo over pictures of the adorable tot. As his July 22 birthday approaches, HELLO! looks back at his most memorable moments from the past year.

The most momentous occasion in George's life so far occurred in May when the arrival of Prince William brought him to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital to visit his newborn sister for the first time.

CLICK ON THE PHOTO BELOW FOR FULL GALLERY OF PRINCE GEORGE'S HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR

VIEW GALLERY

Prince George, who became a big brother this year, already dotes on little sister Charlotte Photo: Getty Images

Surprisingly, it was the only the second time the youngster had been seen in an "official" capacity – the first being on the very same steps in July 2013, when his parents proudly introduced him to the world.

Weeks later he was seen in full proud big brother mode, in portraits of him cuddling his newborn sister on the sofa. In one of the adorable images, which were captured by his mom the Duchess of Cambridge, he can be seen kissing Charlotte tenderly on the forehead.

A rosy-cheeked Prince George sitting on the steps of Kensington Palace Photo: Getty Images

It would seem that the royal toddler is getting to be something of a pro at official portraits. the butterfly exhibition at the Natural History Museum, in which an excited George showed off his walking skills for the first time.

The little boy also attended his highest profile royal event to date, Trooping the Colour - during which he was fascinated by the RAF flypast and delighted crowds with his royal wave from the palace balcony.

VIEW GALLERY

Prince George's first appearance on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony Photo: Getty Images

Away from the royal spotlight, George has enjoyed many mother-son outings with Kate, including a trip to the memorial playground that was erected in honor of Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The pair also visited London's science Museum together as well as a petting zoo, just a short drive from their Anmer Hall home.

And while there were no foreign tours this year – like last year's trip to Australia and New Zealand - he did enjoy an overseas holiday with his mom and grandparents Michael and Carole Middleton to the Caribbean island of Mustique.

VIEW GALLERY

Prince George and his mother Kate Middleton at a polo match Photo: Getty Images

He is clearly growing into a boisterous little boy, judging by his recent appearance at the Beaufort Polo Club near Prince Charles' Highgrove home. George was seen running rings around Kate and enjoying rough and tumble play with his cousins Mia Tindall and Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Royal watchers also got a glimpse of William's mini-me at his Princess Diana was christened in August 1961.

George, who his dad dubbed a "little monkey", is expected to appear in a set of new photos to mark his 2nd birthday, which are sure to be the cutest yet.