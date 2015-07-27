Beatrice Borromeo wears pale pink Valentino gown to marry Pierre Casiraghi

Beatrice Borromeo was a blushing bride in more ways than one. For Monaco's fairy-tale wedding of the year, she turned to Valentino to make her dreams come true. The 29-year-old shunned tradition and decided to say "I do" in a pale pink wedding dress. Beatrice married her long-term love Pierre Casiraghi, the younger son of Princess Caroline of Monaco, in a civil ceremony on Saturday.

Staying true to her effortlessly chic style, the bride looked exquisite in the bespoke creation, which she topped off with a matching floral crown.

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo's civil ceremony took place on Saturday

Italian fashion house Valentino shared a photo on Instagram – the first official one of the newlyweds to be released – showing Beatrice and Pierre standing on the palace balcony. The bride and groom only had eyes for each other, as they sweetly held hands and mirrored each other's smiles.

"The House of Valentino is pleased to announce that Beatrice Borromeo wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress designed by creative directors, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, for her civil wedding with Pierre Casiraghi on July 25th at the Prince's Palace of Monaco," the caption read. "The wedding gown was created in a pale pink and gold lace silk chiffon."

Beatrice pictured previously modeled a Valentino wedding dress Photo: Getty Images

It comes as no surprise that Beatrice, who belongs to Italy's aristocratic Borromeo family, chose to wear Valentino on her big day. Several royal brides before her, including her sister-in-law Tatiana Santo Domingo, who is married to Pierre's brother Andrea Casiraghi, have walked down the aisle in Valentino.

Beatrice also has a particularly special connection with the fashion house. Her uncle Count Matteo Marzotto was the former president and director of the Valentino fashion house when the label belonged to the Marzotto Group.

After seven years together, the bride and groom made their union official in front of 70 guests in one of the palace's salons. They were later joined by 700 more friends and relatives for a garden-party style reception, also in the palace.

Beatrice's summery dress and her floral crown fit perfectly with the theme – an alfresco picnic-style celebration that reflected the groom's upbringing in the countryside in Provence.

It is not yet known what dress Beatrice will don for the couple's bigger, religious wedding ceremony in Italy next weekend, but judging by Saturday's dreamy gown, the bride may opt for Valentino once again.