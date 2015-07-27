Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo marry in Monaco civil ceremony

Monaco is celebrating as the tiny country hosted the royal wedding of Princess Grace's grandson Pierre Casiraghi to Italian heiress Beatrice Borromeo. The couple said "I do" in front of 70 of their closest family and friends during a civil ceremony in the gardens of the Grimaldi palace on Saturday morning.

The bride, 29, a journalist and radio host, was seen arriving at the palace shortly before 11:30 am local time in a vintage white Bentley.

Although the ceremony was an intimate affair, up to 700 guests were scheduled to join the newlyweds for a "cavagnëtu" – a garden party – in the grounds of the palace to celebrate their big day. The celebrations have been organized by Pierre's uncle Prince Albert of Monaco, who promised to host an informal summer party at the request of the bride and groom.

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo tied the knot July 25 Photo: Getty Images

Guests dined on finger foods and drinks during a buffet at the reception, with local folklore dancers and music offering entertainment throughout the evening. Pierre reportedly wanted to host a picnic-style celebration to reflect his upbringing in Provence with his mother Princess Caroline and siblings Charlotte Casiraghi and Andrea Casiraghi.

Andrea Casiraghi attended the wedding with his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo. Andrea and Tatiana were joined by their son Sasha, but three-month-old daughter India is believed to have stayed at home with her nanny. Meanwhile Charlotte, who wore a red and white dress, was spotted arriving at the reception with Princess Alexandra.

The bride pictured modelling for Valentino Photo: Getty Images

Other family members to attend the nuptials include Prince Albert's wife Princess Charlene and their seven-month-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Pierre's aunt Princess Stephanie also joined in the celebrations with her children Pauline and Louis Ducruet and Camille Gotlieb.

It is the first of two wedding ceremonies for Pierre, 27, and Beatrice. The couple, who have been together for seven years, are set to host a bigger and grander affair in the bride's native country of Italy on August 1.

Guests will fly to the Borromean islands of Lake Maggiore, owned by Beatrice's family, where they will see the couple exchange vows during a religious ceremony and another round of more intimate celebrations. According to Italian publication Dagospia, the couple will marry on Isola Bella, located in the isolated Lake Maggiore in Northern Italy.