Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's twins, 10, steal the show on Monaco's national day

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were joined by their ten-year-old twins for a rare public appearance as the royals celebrated Monaco's National Day on Wednesday. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who were last seen publicly in September, waved from the balcony of the Prince's Palace before attending the military parade.

Jacques, who is heir to the Monegasque throne, matched his father in a mini military uniform, while Gabriella was dressed in a scarlet coat with a Peter Pan collar, matching buckle-up shoes and a headband.

The youngsters were also joined by their older cousins for the festivities, including Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Pierre Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb, and some of their respective spouses and children.

Earlier in the day, Prince Albert, 67, and Princess Charlene, 47, led the royal family at a mass at Monaco Cathedral. Celebrations begin the evening before, with fireworks set off over the harbour. The National Day of Monaco, which in French is La Fête du Prince, meaning the Prince's holiday, is celebrated annually on 19 November.

The date of the National Day is usually determined by the reigning head of state, with Princes often choosing the day of the saint they were named. Albert's late father, Prince Rainier III chose 19 November as it is the day that celebrates Saint Rainier.

If Albert had followed tradition, it should have been moved to Saint Albert Day on 15 November, but after his succession in 2005, he opted to keep the date of 19 November in memory of his late father.

1/ 10 © AFP via Getty Images The royal couple led the celebrations Princess Charlene and Prince Albert started the festivities by attending the morning mass at Monaco Cathedral.

2/ 10 © AFP via Getty Images Prince Albert was dressed in uniform Princess Charlene looked beautiful in a white wide-legged trouser suit, complete with a twisted-front blouse and a matching veiled beret-style hat.

3/ 10 © Getty Images Charlene opted for a sleek updo The Princess has never been afraid to experiment with her locks in recent years, but for national day, she opted for a sleek side chignon.

4/ 10 © Getty Images The classic balcony moment Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques first appeared on the balcony of the Prince's Palace for the annual photo op, with the youngsters smiling and waving to the crowd.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Alexandra and Charlotte regularly top best dressed lists Charlotte Casiraghi looked impeccable as always in a citrus boucle two-piece, alongside her equally stylish half-sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

6/ 10 © Corbis via Getty Images The youngest members of the family joined the festivities Princess Caroline's son, Pierre Casiraghi, appeared with his wife, Beatrice Borromeo , with their sons, Stefano Ercole and Francesco Carlo, as well as their nephew, Maximilian, who is the third son of Andrea Casiraghi and his wife, Tatiana Santo Domingo.

7/ 10 © AFP via Getty Images It's a huge day in the calendar for the Monaco royals Alexandra looked elegant in a black dress, with peplum-detailing, while Beatrice chose a charcoal grey fit and flare number. Beatrice welcomed her third child, a daughter called Bianca Caroline Marta, in October.

8/ 10 © AFP via Getty Images Princess Stephanie (far right) is sister to Prince Albert Princess Stephanie was joined by her son, Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie on the balcony, alongside Stephanie's daughter, Camille Gottlieb.



9/ 10 © AFP via Getty Images Prince Jacques will one day be head of state Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie in the courtyard of the palace for the military parade. Jacques practised some of his princely duties as he joined his father for the salute.