Beatrice Borromeo makes stylish appearance 6 weeks after welcoming baby no. 3

Just six weeks after welcoming her third child, Beatrice Borromeo returned to the public eye to celebrate Monaco's National Day. The mom of three looked characteristically chic on November 19 dressed in a grey long-sleeve belted dress with a brooch. Beatrice, 40, completed her outfit with black gloves and a black hair accessory atop an elegant bun.

The King Who Never Was director, her husband Pierre Casiraghi and their two sons, Stefano and Francesco, all joined Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and other members of the Monégasque royal family on Monaco's National Day. Pierre coordinated with his wife, wearing a grey suit, while their sons twinned in matching navy jackets, sweaters, shirts and ties.

The outing marked Beatrice's first official appearance since giving birth to her daughter. The baby, named Bianca Caroline Marta, was born on October 4. Her name Caroline is seemingly a tribute to Pierre's mother, Princess Caroline. Beatrice and Grace Kelly's grandson, who have been married since 2015, became first-time parents in 2017 with birth of their son Stefano. Their family grew again in 2018 with the arrival of Francesco.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Beatrice was out with members of the royal family six weeks after giving birth to her third child

Journalist and ICON Magazine founder Inga Griese revealed in May that Beatrice was pregnant with her first daughter. In a post on Instagram, Inga wrote, "It was a true pleasure to meet again with the icon of beauty&brain Beatrice Casiraghi-Borromeo @astreafilms , who is happily pregnant with a girl after two sons."

© VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images Beatrice and Pierre share three kids: sons Stefano and Francesco, and daughter Bianca

Bianca is Princess Caroline's eighth grandchild. Prince Albert's older sister is also a grandmother to her son Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana's three kids, Sacha, India and Maximilian, and daughter Charlotte Casiraghi's two sons, Raphaël Elmaleh and Balthazar Rassam.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Bianca Caroline Marta joined the family in early October 2025

In 2023, Beatrice opened up about the "difficulty" and "happiness" of motherhood. Asked by Vanity Fair Italia what it's like to see her kids grow and to be a mother, she replied (translated to English): "It's not an easy answer. The answers I read about being a mother are all similar. Maybe because it's so difficult to simultaneously express the difficulty and the happiness of this journey. It's wonderful and difficult because you're responsible for the happiness of human beings who depend on your daily choices."

© VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images Beatrice wore an elegant grey dress for the outing on November 19, 2025

Beatrice added, "Your choices will impact their happiness, their becoming positive members of society. I'm not interested in their future success. Instead, I'd like them to be happy. And to become positive people."