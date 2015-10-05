Moroccan Princess Lalla Soukaina welcomes twins

Princess Lalla Soukaïna of Morocco has given birth to twins in Paris. The 29-year-old welcomed her first children with husband Mohammed El Mehdi Regragui on Sunday, September 27.

The names and genders of the new arrivals will be announced on Sunday, October 11. This is in accordance with Muslim tradition, whereby the couple celebrate the arrival of their babies on the seventh day after their birth during an Aqiqah ceremony.

Lalla Soukaïna of Morocco has given birth to twins Photo: ¡Hola!

King Mohammed VI is believed to have travelled to Paris to meet his niece's new children on Monday before returning to Tangier, Morocco, the following day.

The new additions to the royal family come less than 18 months after Lalla Soukaïna and Mehdi Regragui celebrated their marriage. The couple enjoyed a traditional evening wedding ceremony at her mother's private residence on May 28, 2014.

Given that it had been 12 years since King Mohammed VI and Princess Lalla Salma tied the knot, this celebration was the royal wedding of the decade.

Lalla Soukaïna and Mohammed El Mehdi Regragui married in 2014 Photo: ¡Hola!

Lalla Soukaïna, 28, whose mother is Princess Lalla Meryem, is niece to Morocco's current king Mohammed VI and granddaughter to the late King Hassan II. The ceremony was especially significant as it is the first wedding for King Hassan's grandchildren.

King Mohammed VI arrived at the wedding at 6:30 pm with Princess Lalla Salma and their two children Moulay Hassan, 11, and Lalla Khadija, 7, joining the newlyweds' 250 guests.

Lalla Soukaïna and Mehdi Regragui's children join a growing list of royal twins, including Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco's children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and Denmark's Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, whose parents are Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.