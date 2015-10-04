Prince Harry joined by Kate Middleton's family at Rugby World Cup

While his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton were nowhere to be seen, Prince Harry had some great company this weekend, spending his Saturday with Kate's family - her parents Carole and Michael, and brother James Middleton - at the Rugby World Cup. Wearing England jersey and passionately cheering his team on in the match versus Australia at Twickenham Stadium, he was also surrounded by a few of his best friends.

Harry, who was attending in his capacity as honorary president of England Rugby 2015, the organizing committee staging the contest, was seated in the stands with longtime pals Charlie Van Straubenzee and club manager Guy Pelly.

Prince Harry was joined by pals Charlie Van Straubenzee and Guy Pelly (back row left), as well as Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton (second row left) Photo: Getty Images

The Queen's grandson, who played rugby during school and is vice patron of the Rugby Football Union, attended the opening ceremony last month with Kate and William. The royal gave a speech in which he told supporters, and the millions watching at home: "This evening marks the beginning of a celebration of rugby which I hope will inspire current players, those new to the game and future generations."

Wearing his England shirt, Harry looked passionate throughout the game Photo: Getty Images

Harry, William and Kate also attended the nail-biting England-Wales match last week. A jubilant Prince William, who is vice royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, was pictured sweetly hugging his wife as Wales claimed victory, just days after he'd confessed his deep rivalry with his little brother, an avid England fan..





Duchess Kate's bearded brother James Middleton was also with the Prince Photo: Getty Images

Harry's outing at Saturday's match comes after he took part in a 17-mile charity trek for Walking With The Wounded, the charity that supports injured servicemen and women.