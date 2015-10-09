Princess Sofia of Sweden moved to tears as she returns to hometown

Sweden’s newest royal couple Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia enjoyed the second day of their tour as they visited Dalarna on Tuesday. The newlyweds were in Alvdalen in Sweden to have a tour of cellulose company I-Cell.

The new Princess was moved to tears as she arrived back in her hometown of Alvdalen as she was met by hundreds of people to welcome her and her new husband. As she emerged from the car, Sofia was taken a back and went over to speak to the crowds that had been waiting for her.

Princess Sofia was moved to tears as she returned to her hometown for the first time since her wedding Photo: Getty Images



"I’m glad that so many have come, I really appreciate that," she said. "I was not sure if any would come." This was Sofia’s first return first to her hometown since marrying Carl Philip three months ago. After shaking hands and chatting briefly with the crowds, she officially addressed them all.

"Dear Älvdalsbor, many thanks for allowing us to be with you here today. I must admit that I was pretty nervous to come here in a complete new role, but your warm reception made it much easier," she said. "I was touched to see you here. It felt very special."

The couple enjoyed a tour of I-Cell a cellulose company Photo: Getty Images



She continued: "Dalarna has a very important place in my heart and especially Älvaden. Here, I’ve spent years, and it largely shaped me as a person…Dalarna is very beautiful, I am not only thinking of the nature but also of the beautiful people here."

The newlyweds looked very much in love as the spoke to the press about their two-day tour Photo: Getty Images



Later on in the day, the 30-year-old former model took her husband for a walk in the countryside before the couple visited the Idre Sami Village and spoke to the local media about how much they have enjoyed their visit so far.

The day before, Sofia and Carl Philip visited a unit for refugees in the Dalarna province in central Sweden. The pair showed off their maternal and paternal skills entertaining the children by playing peek-a-boo and clapping their hands.