Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visits Toronto’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

hellomagazine.com
The royal had a personal encounter with Turbo the Goat.
The 93 rd annual Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto received a special visitor on Friday (Nov. 13), when Sophie, Countess of Wessex, toured the grounds and revelled in the event's festivities. Accompanied by Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Sophie made a special presentation to honour the work of WindReach Farm before toasting the 100th anniversary of 4-H Canada.
While all eyes were on the royal visitor, Sophie zeroed in on a special member of the crowd, Turbo the Goat, who famously travelled to the fair by Go Train. The five-year-old Nigerian Dwarf goat made a favourable impression on the countess, who told bystanders that he was a “very friendly goat” while giving him a pet. After almost rubbing noses with Turbo, the mom of two charmed well-wishers, including two young school boys who eagerly told Sophie that they had the day off school to attend the fair, after which she replied with a triumphant “Hooray!” Her fun-filled day included sampling delicious maple fudge, posing for selfies and petting an assortment of farm animals.
The fair has a long history with the Royal Family. King George V approved the use of the royal title in 1920 and the Queen is its current patron. The last time a member of the Royal Family attended the festivities was in 2009, when Prince Charles and his wife,Camilla, were present for the opening ceremonies.
Dressed in a beautiful cream skirt suit, Prince Edward’s glamorous wife had quite a busy day in Toronto. Prior to the fair, Sophie visited UHN's Toronto General Hospital and Toronto Western Hospital, of which she is patron. The two-day tour to Canada comes on the heels of a stop in New York City, where the 50-year-old royal paid an emotional visit to the 9/11 Memorial.