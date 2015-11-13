Sophie, Countess of Wessex, visits Toronto’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The 93 rd annual Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto received a special visitor on Friday (Nov. 13), when Sophie, Countess of Wessex, toured the grounds and revelled in the event's festivities. Accompanied by Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Sophie made a special presentation to honour the work of WindReach Farm before toasting the 100th anniversary of 4-H Canada.

It was our honour to host a visit from HRH Sophie,#CountessofWessex & Honourable @LGLizDowdeswell at #RAWF15 pic.twitter.com/wSHOCIRRjj — The Royal (@THERAWF) November 13, 2015

While all eyes were on the royal visitor, Sophie zeroed in on a special member of the crowd, Turbo the Goat, who famously travelled to the fair by Go Train. The five-year-old Nigerian Dwarf goat made a favourable impression on the countess, who told bystanders that he was a “very friendly goat” while giving him a pet. After almost rubbing noses with Turbo, the mom of two charmed well-wishers, including two young school boys who eagerly told Sophie that they had the day off school to attend the fair, after which she replied with a triumphant “Hooray!” Her fun-filled day included sampling delicious maple fudge, posing for selfies and petting an assortment of farm animals.

The fair has a long history with the Royal Family. King George V approved the use of the royal title in 1920 and the Queen is its current patron. The last time a member of the Royal Family attended the festivities was in 2009, when Prince Charles and his wife,Camilla, were present for the opening ceremonies.

Her Royal Highness the Princess of Edward, Countess of Wessex, visits with Dr Michael @Tymianski at #TWH pic.twitter.com/DbEmsIJKAR — TGWHF (@tgwhf) November 13, 2015

Dressed in a beautiful cream skirt suit, Prince Edward’s glamorous wife had quite a busy day in Toronto. Prior to the fair, Sophie visited UHN's Toronto General Hospital and Toronto Western Hospital, of which she is patron. The two-day tour to Canada comes on the heels of a stop in New York City, where the 50-year-old royal paid an emotional visit to the 9/11 Memorial.