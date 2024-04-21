Why Prince Louis was destined to be Prince William and Kate's 'wild child'

The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child Prince Louis often makes headlines for his cheeky and playful nature, whether he's pulling faces at a large-scale family event, or putting his hands over his ears and looking slightly pained at Trooping the Colour as a military flypast whizzes over Buckingham Palace.

Louis, who turns six next week, certainly has a mischievous side, like many children his age. But it seems his "wild child" nature and "wilful streak" were written in the stars.

According to Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, the young royal is "disinclined to follow the herd" and "likes to shake things up".

© Getty "He's so engaging, playful, cheeky, and utterly himself that people fall in love with his court jester antics," said Debbie

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Debbie said: "Prince Louis, like his sister Princess Charlotte and his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is a Sun sign Taurus. Yet Louis is born to be his own person.

"His birth chart doesn't share the astrological blueprint usually associated with the steadfast, sensible sign of Taurus.

"Louis's Taurus qualities are overlit by Uranus, the wild child planet, which was positioned close to his Sun when he was born.

"This means that he is disinclined to follow the herd (in this case royal protocol). He is likely to shake things up, add some mischief and disruption into the mix.

"As the Prince and Princess of Wales's third child coming after Prince George, the heir, and Princess Charlotte, the spare, Louis has some poetic licence to fulfil a rather different life purpose than his siblings.

"Which is just as well, as he wants to do things his way. And he has a wilful streak."

© Getty "He is likely to shake things up, add some mischief and disruption into the mix," Debbie says

Debbie added that Louis is a "breath of fresh air" for some royal watchers and he "provides some light relief from the stiff and staid royal line-up".

"He's so engaging, playful, cheeky, and utterly himself that people fall in love with his court jester antics. He is guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's faces, even though he is openly seen to remonstrate with his parents at royal events.

"His is an affectionate and loving personality with Venus in Taurus, Cancer rising, and the Moon in Leo. He is a crowd pleaser even though he breaks the royal mould. Adorable and engaging, he is easily forgiven, and his attractive personality magnetises a lot of attention."

© Getty Of Princess Kate, Debbie said: "Louis is the one person who can make her lose her cool!"

Speaking of his parents William and Kate, it sounds like Louis is the only one of the Princess' three children who can test her cool-headed nature!

"Undoubtedly, Louis' determined Mars in Capricorn creates a fractious frisson with Kate's Sun in the same sign. He is the one person who can make her lose her cool! Kate is very self-disciplined and taming her little tiger cub is a challenge for her.

What Scoop's Sam McAlister really told Prince Andrew in that convinced him to do Newsnight interview

"Meanwhile, Prince William's Venus in Taurus is in the same sign and close to Louis's Venus which bestows a huge love bond. Interestingly, Princess Diana's Venus was here too!

"Louis has Mercury in outspoken Aries opposite William's Mars in harmony-loving Libra, so they probably have a few heated exchanges which blow over quickly."