Prince Louis' biggest milestones - from first royal engagement to starting school

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest child, Prince Louis, will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday 23 April.

The young royal was born in 2018 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, just like his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

While we're yet to see Louis make his royal tour debut, the Prince has passed some incredible milestones.

HELLO! takes a look at Louis' most public moments to date…

Trooping the Colour

Louis stole the show at the 2019 ceremony with his enthusiastic waving and his adorable moment with then-Duchess of Cornwall.

© Getty It marked Louis' first time on the balcony

The tot, who was 13 months old at the time, looked adorable in a blue and white outfit, previously worn by his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry, when they were children.

First words in public

William and Kate's children delighted royal fans when they took part in a Q&A with natural historian and broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough, in 2020.

It was the first time we heard little Louis, then two, speak for the first time in public. See what he had to say…

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis have some questions for David Attenborough

First day at nursery

Prince Louis' first day at Willcocks Nursery in Kensington coincided with his third birthday, and mum Kate snapped a photograph of her little boy on his red balance bike to mark his milestone.

The smiling prince looked ready for his big day in a collared shirt, a navy jumper, blue shorts and a coordinating backpack.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Louis truly was the star of the show with his cheeky antics during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

© Getty Louis shares a sweet bond with his grandpa Charles

The royal joined his mother and siblings in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour, and was spotted having a sweet moment with his grandfather, then-Prince Charles, during the pageant.

First day at school

In September 2022, Louis joined George and Charlotte as they started at their new school, Lambrook, following their move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor that summer.

© Getty Louis on his first day at school

Christmas Day debut

Louis joined his parents and siblings for the first time at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham in 2022.

© Getty Louis made his Christmas Day debut at the age of four

And his bond with Charlotte was evident as he chased after his big sister with a big bunch of flowers, as the young royals joined their parents to speak with locals during a walkabout.

Easter Sunday church service

The Prince made his debut at the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor in 2023.

© Getty Prince Louis attended the Easter Sunday church service for the first time in 2023

The Waleses coordinated in blue and navy shades, with Louis donning a blazer, shirt, blue shorts, long socks and a bicycle print tie.

King Charles' coronation

It was a historic day for the royal family on 6 May 2023, and Prince Louis was present in Westminster Abbey to witness his grandfather King Charles' coronation.

Charlotte supported her little brother by holding his hand as they arrived at the ceremony, while George had a starring role as one of his grandpa's Pages of Honour.

© Getty Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte holding hands at King Charles' coronation

Due to his young age and the length of the service, which was two hours long, Louis left his seat midway through the ceremony, alongside his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

He then joined his parents and siblings for the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace before the royals watched the fly-past from the balcony.

First official engagement

It was an action-packed day out for Louis as the Waleses volunteered with a Scout group in Slough as part of the Big Help Out following the King's coronation.

Alongside his big brother and sister, Louis was given the task of filling up a wheelbarrow with sand and sat on his father's lap as William took control of a digger.

© Getty Princess Kate gave Louis a helping hand

He also tried his hand at some painting before being rewarded with toasted marshmallows.

