Kate Middleton finishes second day of royal tour in Alice Tempereley two-piece

Kate Middleton knows how to arrive in style! The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her best sartorial style in a chic Alice Temperley outfit during a Garden party to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in New Delhi.

Kate stunned in Alice Temperley during her trip to New Delhi Photo: WireImage

The black and white outfit titled Delphia, features opulet embroidery motifs of India Chintz and lattice. The two piece set includes a crop top and skirt, that collectively values at $5,682. Although the fashion house is British, the ensemble paid homage to India with its traditional tear drop-shaped print.

A look at Kate's India tour style

Kate caught the eye of royal spectators in the two-piece ensemble as she and Prince William walked through the gardens of the British High Commissioner's residence and later while she accompanied her husband with cutting the cake in the Queen's honor.

Earlier in the day, Kate wore a lightweight crepe dress by Emilia Wickstead during a young entrepreneurs' event in Mumbai at The Social Cafe. It was business as usual as Kate wore the lightly-colored dress to beat the morning heat as she then traveled to New Delhi. In the Indian capital, she paid a visit to the India Gate and participated in the wreath laying ceremony.

The Delphia outfit retails for $5,682 Photo: Alice Temperley

The 34-year-old kicked off the tour on Sunday with an eye-catching blouse and skirt by Alexander McQueen. Kate later slipped into a mid-length pink and green chiffon dress by Mumbai designer Anita Dongre. An aide revealed that the Duchess was keen to fly the flag for local fashion during the trip. "She wanted to wear a local designer at the earliest possible opportunity," they said, adding that the choice of dress was "a tribute to Mumbai’s wonderful design talent."

To round out their busy first day, Kate attended a Bollywood gala. And the royal far from disappointed, dazzling in a royal blue gown by her one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham. The royal gave another nod to her host country - the blue floor-length evening gown featured intricate beading that had been carried out in India.