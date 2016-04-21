Queen Elizabeth's 90th: David Beckham, Lindsay Lohan and more celebs wish the royal a happy birthday

Stars from around the world have been sending their warmest wishes to Queen Elizabeth on her 90th birthday. From soccer superstar David Beckham to Sarah Jessica Parker, the famous faces have been tweeting and posting photos on their Instagram pages to show their support for the long-standing monarch.



Celebrities have taken to their social media pages to wish the monarch a happy birthday Photo: Getty Images

Former England football captain David shared a picture of the monarch on Instagram and captioned it: "Happy birthday your Majesty..." His eldest son Brooklyn Beckham followed suit also sharing a picture of the British monarch and wishing her many happy returns.

Jenny Packham, who is one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite designers, also shared a picture from the same era and captioned it: "Wishing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II a very happy 90th birthday!"

Wishing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II a very happy 90th birthday! A photo posted by Jenny Packham (@jennypackham) on Apr 21, 2016 at 1:34am PDT



The British Prime Minister recorded a video message on Twitter on behalf of the nation, saying: "Her Majesty has devoted her entire life to the service of others, representing our country and carrying out all her duties with extraordinary grace and humility."

Mr. Cameron went on to say that never has anyone in public life "served so brilliantly, worked so hard and brought so many people together."

"Her Majesty has been steadfast, a rock of strength for our nation, for our Commonwealth, and on so many occasions, for the whole world," he continued. "She is our Queen and we could not be more proud of her. Happy Birthday your Majesty, and long may you continue to reign over us all."

The British royal spent her birthday meeting well-wishers around the town of Windsor. Thousands of fans lined the streets to see the monarch on her special day, and sang a rendition of Happy Birthday especially for their royal visitor.

David Beckham

Happy birthday your Majesty...  @kensingtonroyal A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:50am PDT





Brooklyn Beckham

Happy birthday your majesty A photo posted by BB (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 21, 2016 at 4:55am PDT





Suki Waterhouse

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR QUEEN!!!❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Apr 21, 2016 at 2:38am PDT





Lindsay Lohan

#throwbackthursday #theparenttrap always reminds me of london and Buckingham palace. #happybirthdayyourmajesty  A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Apr 21, 2016 at 7:28am PDT



Sarah Jessica Parker

So many birthdays being celebrated today. Among them Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, 90 years young. Happy birthday Ma'am. X, SJ A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 21, 2016 at 7:07am PDT



Naomi Campbell



