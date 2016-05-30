​Prince William shows off his yoga moves as he warms up for polo

Who knew Prince William was so flexible? The future King showed off some impressive yoga moves over the weekend in Ascot, southern England before he hopped on a horse and took part in a charity polo match with his brother Prince Harry.

Under the watchful eye of a professional, William struck a number of poses with his teammates wearing a blue shirt and his white polo jeans. He also ditched his shoes, revealing his dark socks.

Prince William warmed up with some yoga stretches before taking part in a charity polo match with his brother Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

Among the stretches William tried out was cat-cow pose, which stretches the spine and prepares the body for activity, as well as some general quad and hamstring stretches to prepare for the match.

It’s not known what prior experience William has with yoga, but one thing is sure – his wife Kate Middleton is sure to approve. Before Prince George was born in 2013, Kate prepared with some pre-natal yoga sessions and continued to do yoga once their firstborn made his entrance.

Prince William's wife Duchess Kate is also a major yoga fan Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry, who was nowhere to be seen during the warm-up session, seemed to be suffering from some back trouble. He was later seen getting some deep heat treatment sprayed onto his lower back. It didn’t seem to hold him back, however, and the 31-year-old gave it his all as he did battle on the polo pitch.

Prince Harry needed some treatment on his back during the match Photo: Getty Images

The brothers are taking part in several matches this summer to raise money for 17 organizations they support, including Sentebale, the charity Harry set up in 2006 in memory of his late mother Princess Diana, which aims to help children and vulnerable young people in the African counry of Lesotho.

The royal brothers, who played on the same team, are playing charity matches all summer Photo: Getty Images

Harry and his big brother will no doubt be hoping to equal their success from last year, when they raised more than $1million after playing eight matches over the summer. The sporty pair have raised almost $19.9million though various polo tournaments since 2007.